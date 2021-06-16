ABF Academy Announces the Launching of ABF Sports Management and Leadership Academy

MIAMI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABF Learning Academy, a private, K-12 institution established in 2007, today announced the launching of the ABF Sports Management and Leadership Academy for the 2021-2022 academic year. This new program will foster a diverse and purposeful learning environment for those students looking to master both their academic and their athletic talents. ABF will offer this program for students in grades 6-12 and end with a full college preparatory high school diploma as well as ensure the academic standards of each student meets both the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) eligibility requirements.

In addition to the full academic program, ABF Sports Management and Leadership Academy will offer elective selections for students in fields such as: sports management, business development, digital marketing, and entrepreneurial project-based learning. This new program will establish an academic approach focused on integrating college readiness with sports related implementations and a project-based learning approach. ABF will develop the necessary career attributes and interpersonal skills to compliment National Common Core educational standards.

"Looking at the athletic and educational landscape, I noticed a severe lack of programs and institutions providing specialized opportunities for those kids looking to excel both in the classroom and in sport," said Manny Riera, Chief Academic Officer. "In the past, we've seen similar programs for gymnastics, sailing, and tennis that have created learning environments geared towards elite levels of instruction in both athletics and academics, but these institutions have typically been reserved for those families that can afford an expensive tuition. We're looking to change that."

ABF Academy [FDOE #7696] already provides state-funded scholarship programs and financial aid to families in need, and looks to extend these offerings to those interested in the new program. "We are more than willing to find accommodations fort those students and parents deeply interested in joining us. We invite those interested [families] to explore our broad offerings in pursuit of excellence in the classroom and on the field," stated Mr. Riera. Families interested in the ABF Sports Management and Leadership Academy are invited to contact the number above or visit the school in person.

