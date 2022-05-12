ABF Academy Announces the Signing of Javier Prenat as Director of Soccer Operations

MIAMI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABF Academy announced, today, the hiring of Javier Prenat to the role of Director of Soccer Operations.

Javier Prenat joins the ABF Academy team as the Director of Soccer Operations.

ABF Academy, a fully accredited K-12 institution, has experienced proven success with their Sports Academy model in Homestead, thus far. The baseball and basketball programs at ABF Academy's Homestead Campus have provided student-athletes with diverse and purposeful learning environments to master both their academic and athletic talents, which has translated into success both on the field, on the court, and in the classroom. Now, in an effort to become the premier destination for South Florida athletics, ABF Academy is set to expand their offerings to include Men's and Women's Soccer.

Javier Prenat is an alumnus of the Miami Strike Force program and a graduate of St. Brendan high school, where he led his varsity team to 2 District Championships as a 4-year starter. Mr. Prenat went on to graduate from Florida International University with a Bachelor's Degree in Recreation and Sport Management. Since graduating, Prenat has amassed a prodigious coaching career in the sport of soccer having served as a USSF Grassroots Instructor, a member of the Florida Olympic Development Program Coaching Staff, and an Assistant Coach at Gulliver Preparatory School, where he aided the program to 7 District Championships and 2 State Titles. Prenat possesses his USSF B License, National Youth License, and a NCSAA DOC Diploma, which has allowed him to serve as the Director of Coaching with Miami Strike Force Soccer in recent years.

Mr. Prenat has been placed in charge of ABF Academy's efforts to expand into the sport of soccer, and he will be at the forefront of building the foundation for a program focused on upholding the ABF Academy standard of training and development. "[Mr. Prenat] is a well-respected and highly experienced Soccer coach," said Manny Riera, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Owner of ABF Academy, "and he is the perfect man for the position as we venture into new frontiers for ABF Academy. His extensive knowledge and experience allow us to craft a program that maintains the level of excellence we expect from all of our sports. Under Prenat, soccer is primed to provide our student-athletes with the most well-rounded and elite level of training and development. We're excited to welcome him into the ABF family."

