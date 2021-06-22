ABF Academy Announces the Signing of Manny Crespo as Director of Baseball Operations

MIAMI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABF Learning Academy, a private, K-12 institution established in 2007, today announced the signing of long-time, South Florida coach Manny Crespo to the position of Head Coach and Director of Baseball Operations. Mr. Crespo is a graduate of Westminster Christian School where he was member of the Varsity Baseball team and a High School National Champion in 1996. He continued his playing career at the University of Miami where he was a member of the Hurricanes varsity baseball team from 1998-2000. During that time, he was named Freshman of the Year and a two-time All-American (1998 and 1999), and was part of the 1999 College World Series Championship Team. He is a two-time alumnus of the USA Baseball national team.

Coach Manny Crespo providing instruction at a USA Baseball event.

Crespo was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 2000 MLB Draft and continued to play in baseball's minor leagues for Seattle, Toronto and Boston. Mr. Crespo made the transition to coaching in 2006-2007 when he served as hitting coach for the San Diego Padres' minor league programs, and continues to work with USA Baseball in various coaching roles winning 2 gold medals, the 2018 World Championship, and the 2019 Pan-Am championship. Since then, he has coached for various programs across South Florida with his most recent position being that of Head Coach at Gulliver Preparatory School's Varsity Baseball program.

Mr. Crespo has been placed in charge of a baseball program that aims to revolutionize high-school sport for the modern age. ABF Academy's new sport program provides an academic and athletic experience that fully immerses student-athletes in their craft, and Crespo has been placed at the forefront of advancing their baseball program. "We're excited to be able to sign a top-tier coach with roots in the community," stated Manny Riera, ABF Chief Academic Officer. "We have the utmost confidence in Coach Crespo and believe he can build an elite program for years to come."

