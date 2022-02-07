ABF Academy Welcomes Manny Crespo Sr as Senior Advisor to Player Development and Program Ambassador

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ABF Academy Athletic Department announced today that long-time South Florida legend and well-decorated baseball aficionado Manny Crespo Sr has joined the program in the role of Senior Advisor to Player Development and Program Ambassador.

Manny Crespo Jr (left) shakes hands with his father, Manny Crespo Sr (right), prior to an exhibition game between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Marlins in 2000. Manny Crespo Jr (right) officially welcomes his father, Manny Crespo Sr (left), to the ABF Academy Baseball Staff.

Drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 5th round of the 1968 MLB Draft, Crespo Sr played minor league baseball for 8 years culminating in the opportunity to play at the AAA level for the entirety of his 1975 campaign. After a prolific playing career, Crespo Sr made the transition to coaching in 1977 and would accumulate a prodigious resume at every level of the game serving as the Head Coach of New World Center Junior College in '76 and '77, as a Coach at Florida International University in '78 and '79, as a scout for the San Diego Padres in Latin America in '79 and '80, and in various minor league, rookie team, and player development roles for the Padres, Marlins, Yankees, and Tigers throughout the '80s, '90s, and early 2000's. During that time, Crespo Sr would also coach for the Spanish National Team and go on to win the 2009 Baseball World Cup, become the 2010 and 2012 European Champions, and qualify for the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics. More recently, he served as a coach for the USA Baseball Women's Team in 2019.

Manny Crespo Sr will work alongside his son, Manny Crespo Jr (Current Director of Baseball Operations at ABF), in overseeing the development of ABF Academy's Baseball Program. "My goal is to bring my experience and knowledge of the game to help further the development of the next generation of players and coaches," said Manny Crespo, Sr.

"ABF Academy is honored by Mr. Crespo's decision to join our program and aid in its continuous growth," said Manny Riera, Chief Academic Officer and Co-Owner of ABF Academy. "His vast knowledge of the game and extensive experience ensures that our student-athletes will be learning and playing in an environment that is unparalleled by any other program in the area."

Manny Crespo Sr is set to join the staff in his ambassador role effective immediately.

