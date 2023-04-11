ABF Freight Wins 2022 Excellence in Cargo Claims and Loss Prevention Award

The ATA recognizes ArcBest's LTL carrier once again for its outstanding cargo claims program

FORT SMITH, Ark., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® has won the prestigious 2022 Excellence in Cargo Claims & Loss Prevention Award (LTL Division) by the American Trucking Associations (ATA). ABF is the first LTL carrier to receive this award 10 times and the only carrier to win three consecutive years that the award was offered* (2022, 2021, 2019, 2017, 2012, 2009, 2008, 2005, 2002 and 2001).

"Our customers rely on us for proper freight handling, and ABF has proven time and again that we're a leader in safety and claims management," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our expertise in this area is a true differentiator and further establishes our credibility as a carrier that strives to ensure every shipment arrives on time, intact and damage-free. Through improved processes, training and technology, ABF delivers our customers an unmatched experience."

In 2022, several ABF teams collaborated to manage a solid strategy for claims control to improve frequency and positively affect profitable growth. As part of its claim prevention initiatives for 2023, the company is focused strategically on awareness, education and accountability — supporting employees through enhanced communication, role-specific training and improved claims systems. Additionally, ABF mentors, coaches and makes on-the-spot corrections, relying on its Quality Process to solve cargo claims concerns.

"Receiving this award for a 10th time demonstrates our commitment to 'Doing It Right the First Time (DIRTFT)' and consistently working together to provide an exceptional claims experience," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "We remain focused on providing a best-in-class experience for our customers every day, including the processes and training we have in place to manage claims. I'm proud of the ABF team's dedication to handling our customer's freight well, and I appreciate their hard work in continuing to set industry standards for claims management and loss prevention."

The Excellence in Claims & Loss Prevention award is the only national award of its kind in the trucking industry, evaluating carriers on the extent and effectiveness of their freight claims and loss prevention programs — including policies, procedures, training and claims experience. It is presented annually to one LTL carrier and one truckload carrier, honoring two companies that set the bar for claims management, loss prevention and damage control, and that have mastered the art of negotiation, inspection and investigations; perfected claims filing and processing; and eliminated, minimized and recovered loss above and beyond all others.

The ATA is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. The ATA's Transportation Security Council (TSC) is dedicated to addressing, establishing and advancing policies and practices that achieve maximum security, effective risk management and loss control, cargo theft reduction, successful claims management, and secure, non-violent work environments. The ATA announced the award on April 5 at its annual Safety, Security & Human Resources National Conference, held in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

*The ATA did not offer the Excellence in Cargo Claims & Loss Prevention Award in 2020.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across nearly 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

