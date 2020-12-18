ABF Freight's Tim Thorne Receives Metzger Award

"I'm very honored and humbled to be recognized by an organization like the Dixon Center, which does so much to support our veterans and their families," Thorne said. "I appreciate their work, along with that of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, for helping ABF successfully launch the Teamsters Military Assistance Program (TMAP) in 2015. It's important that our veterans have a clear career path as they transition out of the military, and this program helps ensure their path to success."

Through TMAP, ABF creates job opportunities for military personnel transitioning to civilian careers by training them for their Class A CDLs. Training is available at Fort Carson, Colorado, and Fort Riley, Kansas, and involves a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on training. So far, over 500 veterans have graduated from the program.

Eric Zuhlsdorf, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force and a TMAP graduate, praised ABF and the program.

"The TMAP program for me was a seamless transition from the structure of military life into the civilian world," Zuhlsdorf, now an ABF road driver, said during a virtual event honoring Thorne. "This is an interesting way to work with purpose, and I'm proud to do that with a company that embraces military veterans. TMAP also benefits from a solid cadre of instructors with the right mix of company professional driver and military expertise that is essential to that smooth transition."

Earlier this month, ABF was recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly® Employer.

The Dixon Center focuses on efforts to empower and mobilize communities to support the needs of veterans and military families while serving as a connective thread to connect individuals and organizations with easily accessible solutions. It works at local and national levels on workforce development and career placement, housing solutions and wellness.

Thorne's award was announced December 15 at a virtual holiday reception hosted by the Dixon Center.

