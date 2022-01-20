ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports Join Forces for the Hottest Event Celebrating the Biggest Weekend in Sports, Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Illustrated today announced that it will be heading to Los Angeles for Big Game Weekend with The Party x Palm Tree Crew. ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports will host Sports Illustrated The Party which kicks off at 9 p.m. PST on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Century Park in Los Angeles, California. To purchase tickets and tables, visit SITHEPARTY.COM , powered by SI Tix.

Sports Illustrated The Party will bring together some of the top names in entertainment and sports at a premiere outdoor destination in Los Angeles. Guests can expect a night of unforgettable musical performances by Kygo, Jack Harlow, Frank Walker, David Solomon and DJ Irie.

"ABG Entertainment is thrilled to bring Sports Illustrated back to Big Game Weekend and to partner with Talent Resources Sports and Palm Tree Crew for an incredible celebration," said Marc Rosen, President – ABG Entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Sports Illustrated franchise. "This will be an unforgettable experience for partygoers, and our most memorable Big Game event to date as we safely return to live events."

"Each year, we aim to make our Big Game event with Sports Illustrated bigger and better than ever," said David Spencer, Founder and Co-CEO of Talent Resources Sports. We have carefully spent the last two years planning a safe, immersive, elite playground for partygoers with a curated mix of talent, brand partners, photo opportunities and more that will be unlike anything LA has ever seen."

"I'm excited to be a part of this year's Big Game Weekend in LA! This is a special weekend and Palm Tree Crew is honored to throw an event with Sports Illustrated," said Kygo.

Proof of negative COVID-19 test results within 48 hours of the event or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend The Party. All vaccinated guests are encouraged to register for Clear's free digital vaccine card (DVC), which provides proof of vaccination only via visual inspection on a mobile phone with no reporting. On-site COVID Rapid Testing and pre-event PCR COVID Convenience Testing will be offered as needed for The Party. Per Los Angeles County, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is encouraged to wear a mask. Best practices for COVID-19 safety will be followed as recommended by LA County. In the event of cancellation, a full refund will be issued.

PATRÓN Tequila, the world's number one ultra-premium tequila, will be the official tequila partner for The Party offering specialty PATRÓN cocktails. Additionally, Col Bleu has partnered with The Party as the official vodka partner and Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey as the official whiskey partner. JBL will serve as The Party's audio partner for The Party. Additional partners include SI Sportsbook, Soultox, Kiswe, OneOf and JCPenney with more to be announced. To purchase tickets and tables, visit SITHEPARTY.COM , powered by SI Tix.

Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew is produced by ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. At the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Sports Illustrated is a 360-degree enterprise that delivers immersive content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media outlet brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles, up-to-date news and game-day stats on SI.com, social media and the monthly print magazine. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tix , a fan ticketing platform for sports and entertainment events and SI Sportsbook , the most trusted platform in sports betting, which recently launched in Colorado with more states to follow. Sports Illustrated Studios translates the biggest and most compelling stories, characters and moments in sports into long-form film, television and audio content. The franchise brings its unique and authentic perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including The Sports Illustrated Awards, The Party, and Club SI.

About ABG Entertainment

ABG Entertainment offers unparalleled storytelling through long-form and short-form content, live event production, hospitality and immersive experiences in collaboration with the world's most influential creators, distributors, brands and artists. ABG Entertainment is a division of Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, and owner of a portfolio of iconic and renowned brands that generate more than $14 billion in retail sales worldwide. For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com

About Talent Resources Sports

Talent Resources Sports (TRS) facilitates a wide variety of athlete engagements including product placement, personal appearances, and long-term brand endorsements. Most notably, TRS is a leader in building event-driven platforms alongside media powerhouses such as Sports Illustrated, Bloomberg, and Turner Sports, at culturally charged moments throughout the year. TRS sees continued success by curating one of a kind experiences around meaningful touchpoints to maximize exposure, participation and high impact results. TRS is a trusted strategic partner for corporate clients, properties and lifestyle brands looking to extend their marketing programs through an integrated approach that brings brands, athletes, celebrities, and audiences together. In addition, TRS has a proven track record developing brands and launching consumer products by being an active venture capital investor. To learn more about Talent Resources Sports, please visit www.talentresourcessports.com .

About Palm Tree Crew

Palm Tree Crew was launched by Kygo and his manager, Myles Shear, in 2018 when they started gifting palm tree necklaces to their inner circle as a symbol of community formed over sunny days in paradise. In 2020, Palm Tree Crew Holdings was formed in order to share Palm Tree Crew with the world through luxury products, world class events, and venture capital investing. Palm Tree Crew seeks to bring happiness, connection, and life-changing experiences to everyone, 365 days a year. Led by Myles Shear and CEO, Austin Criden, the company is based in Miami, FL.

