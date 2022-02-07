ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports Join Forces For The Hottest Event Celebrating The Biggest Weekend in Sports, Sports Illustrated The Party X Palm Tree Crew

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Illustrated today announced that it will be heading to Los Angeles for Big Game Weekend with The Party x Palm Tree Crew. ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports will host Sports Illustrated The Party which kicks off at 9:00 PM PT on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Century Park in Los Angeles, California. To purchase tickets and tables, visit SITHEPARTY.COM , powered by SI Tix.

Sports Illustrated The Party will bring together some of the top names in entertainment and sports at a premiere outdoor destination in Los Angeles. Guests can expect a night of unforgettable musical performances by Kygo, Jack Harlow, Frank Walker, David Solomon and DJ Irie.

"Looking forward to helping set the vibe at this fly ass party," said Jack Harlow.

Zouk Group Las Vegas has partnered with The Party to serve as the official VIP hospitality partner and will bring Resorts World Las Vegas's Zouk Nightclub to LA with an exclusive VIP bottle service experience.

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life's most epic moments. JBL elevates listeners' experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. JBL's Signature Professional Sound is the leading technology that powers major pop culture events, including being the official audio for Sports Illustrated The Party.

Kiswe is the live-streaming partner for The Party, and will feature carpet coverage hosted by NFL Network anchor Taylor Bisciotti. For more information visit https://sitheparty.kiswe.com/ .

This week, Sports Illustrated announced the launch of its star-studded, NFT cover collections celebrating legendary athletes, teams and brands in partnership with mega-NFT platform OneOf . In honor of The Big Game, all attendees of The Party will be gifted the opportunity to collect a free, sports-inspired NFT at oneof.com.

Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey will kick off their St. Patrick's Day campaign by encouraging fans to get ready for going back to the bars with their 'St. Practice Day' activation and branded Illustratedwhiskey bar.

Sports Illustrated and JCPenney recently launched Sports for JCPenney, an inclusive performance driven lifestyle apparel line for men, women and kids. This year, JCPenney will host an interactive Style Studio at The Party where attendees can browse and shop the elevated activewear that focuses on form and function. After trying on a few of their favorite pieces, guests can enter a life-sized Sport Illustrated cover for a fun photo moment.

Col Bleu has partnered with The Party as the official vodka partner. PATRÓN Tequila, the world's number one ultra-premium tequila, will be the official tequila partner for The Party offering specialty PATRÓN cocktails. Additional partners include Soultox , C4 , SI Tix , SI Sportsbook , SI Resorts, Skinny Mixes , and Body Armour .

Proof of negative COVID-19 test results within 48 hours of the event or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend The Party. All vaccinated guests are encouraged to register for Clear's free digital vaccine card (DVC), which provides proof of vaccination only via visual inspection on a mobile phone with no reporting. On-site COVID Rapid Testing and pre-event PCR COVID Convenience Testing will be offered as needed for The Party. Per Los Angeles County, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is encouraged to wear a mask. Best practices for COVID-19 safety will be followed as recommended by LA County. In the event of cancellation, a full refund will be issued.

Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew is produced by ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. At the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Sports Illustrated is a 360-degree enterprise that delivers immersive content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media outlet brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles, up-to-date news and game-day stats on SI.com, social media and the monthly print magazine. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tix , a fan ticketing platform for sports and entertainment events and SI Sportsbook , the most trusted platform in sports betting, which recently launched in Colorado with more states to follow. Sports Illustrated Studios translates the biggest and most compelling stories, characters and moments in sports into long-form film, television and audio content. The franchise brings its unique and authentic perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including The Sports Illustrated Awards, The Party, and Club SI.

For more information, visit SI.com .

About ABG Entertainment

ABG Entertainment offers unparalleled storytelling through long-form and short-form content, live event production, hospitality and immersive experiences in collaboration with the world's most influential creators, distributors, brands and artists. ABG Entertainment is a division of Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, and owner of a portfolio of iconic and renowned brands that generate more than $14 billion in retail sales worldwide. For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com

About Talent Resources Sports

Talent Resources Sports (TRS) facilitates a wide variety of athlete engagements including product placement, personal appearances, and long-term brand endorsements. Most notably, TRS is a leader in building event-driven platforms alongside media powerhouses such as Sports Illustrated, Bloomberg, and Turner Sports, at culturally charged moments throughout the year. TRS sees continued success by curating one of a kind experiences around meaningful touchpoints to maximize exposure, participation and high impact results. TRS is a trusted strategic partner for corporate clients, properties and lifestyle brands looking to extend their marketing programs through an integrated approach that brings brands, athletes, celebrities, and audiences together. In addition, TRS has a proven track record developing brands and launching consumer products by being an active venture capital investor. To learn more about Talent Resources Sports, please visit www.talentresourcessports.com .

About Palm Tree Crew

Palm Tree Crew was launched by Kygo and his manager, Myles Shear, in 2018 when they started gifting palm tree necklaces to their inner circle as a symbol of community formed over sunny days in paradise. In 2020, Palm Tree Crew Holdings was formed in order to share Palm Tree Crew with the world through luxury products, world class events, and venture capital investing. Palm Tree Crew seeks to bring happiness, connection, and life-changing experiences to everyone, 365 days a year. Led by Myles Shear and CEO, Austin Criden, the company is based in Miami, FL.

Follow Palm Tree Crew on Instagram and learn more at www.palmtreecrew.com

