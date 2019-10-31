AB&I Foundry Joins Supervisor Miley's Tree Planting Initiative To Beautify Oakland

AB&I and their team members helped to transform Railroad Avenue, by planting 45 trees between the railroad tracks and Brookfield Village. This beautification process will improve the are quality, increase cooling, slow traffic, and deter illegal dumping in the neighborhood. Phase II will take place on Saturday, November 2 nd , with volunteers planting an additional 50 trees along the corridor.

"Planting trees in a city will pay off in dividends," said Zeydi Gutierrez, Director of Community Relations at AB&I Foundry. "Trees will transform our community in addition to bridging the gap by connecting natural resources to urban areas. People will be able to reap the benefits from trees which provide shade, remove air pollutants, reduce stormwater runoff and provide aesthetic benefits."

Illegal dumping has created tremendous blight in the city of Oakland, which disproportionately impacts residents of East Oakland. "This is an environmental justice issue," according to Supervisor Miley. "Illegal dumping is a plague on our community, and we all have a role to play in addressing it." Once completed, this massive tree planting initiative will help to improve the community where people work and play.

This collaborative effort will help to transform East Oakland, which is why AB&I is pleased to partner with Argent Materials, The Beautification Council, McGuire and Hester, and Trees for Oakland Flatlands to help Supervisor Nate Miley to implement effective strategies to combat illegal dumping in our community on a massive scale.

About AB&I – AB&I Foundry, an Oakland-based company that manufactures cast iron pipe and fittings for the plumbing industry, has a long legacy of manufacturing in East Oakland. The company has been manufacturing quality cast iron soil pipe that is used to convey fluids out of commercial and residential buildings since 1906. Plumbing infrastructure is critical to public health and sanitation.

