AB&I Foundry Teams Up With Argent Materials In "Battle For The Bay" Cleanup Day Challenge Presented By Oakland And San Francisco Mayors

"This illegal dumping remediation is paramount to the local community. By working as a team with local businesses, residents, and community leadership, we are collectively finding ways to combat the disheartening behavior of illegal dumping while improving the community where people both live and work," said Michael Lowe, the General Manager of AB&I Foundry.

Both AB&I and Argent will support projects planned that include trash removal in the cities and on beaches, tree planting, and habitat restoration. This cleanup effort is part of the largest volunteer day in California and the world. On September 21, thousands of volunteers in the Bay Area and beyond removed litter from waterways and shorelines, as well as upstream areas across California, the nation, and in about 100 participating countries.

"This is part of our commitment to Oakland. We clean over 2 miles of streets around our business every day alongside industry partners like AB&I Foundry. We're glad the mayors are working together to address the challenge of dumping along our shorelines and throughout our communities, and we're proud to partner with Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley to support the Battle for the Bay," said Bill Crotinger, President of Argent Materials.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf expressed appreciation: "One of the many things I love about Oakland are companies like AB&I and Argent Materials that really step up for our community. With their help, I hope Oakland can win this Battle for the Bay cleanup competition, and more importantly, make progress in the daily battle against litter and illegal dumping in our communities."

Oakland says it has at least 100 illegal dumping hot spots. This is a plague to our community that needs to be addressed with rigorous enforcement for violators.

Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley added: "Illegal dumping knows no boundaries, which is why I'm glad the mayors are addressing it as a regional issue. I look forward to working with Argent Materials big East Oakland cleanup on September 21, because cleaning up our streets and waterways is a major priority!"

About AB&I – AB&I Foundry, an Oakland-based company that manufactures cast iron pipe and fittings for the plumbing industry, has a long legacy of manufacturing in East Oakland. The company has been manufacturing quality cast iron soil pipe that is used to convey fluids out of commercial and residential buildings since 1906. Plumbing infrastructure is critical to public health and sanitation. AB&I Foundry is owned by McWane Inc., a privately held family company located in Birmingham, Alabama. Learn more at https://abifoundry.com.

About Argent Materials – Argent was formed in 2013 to provide a resource to contractors for disposal of concrete and asphalt and a reliable resource for aggregate products within the East Bay. Their recycling many thousands of tons of construction debris per year diverts it from going to a landfill or creating the need for mining or quarrying. Argent also saves an estimated 5 million vehicle miles traveled by heavy (and not-so-ecofriendly) trucks that would otherwise have to drive to and from the North Bay or the Altamont area. Learn more at https://argentmaterials.com.

SOURCE AB&I Foundry

Related Links

http://abifoundry.com

