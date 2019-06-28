AB&I Receives Deep Roots Award In Oakland

"It is important for the community to know that AB&I Foundry is not only a manufacturer of plumbing products, but also plays a tremendous role in giving back to the community," said Michael Lowe, GM of AB&I. "We are creating jobs and have made our community a better place through a multitude of community programs."

The company believes in being good stewards to the environment and their community and has spearheaded many programs including a massive neighborhood clean-up in East Oakland, has cleaned up the Elmhurst Creek in support of Oakland Creek to Bay Clean and Green Initiative. Has participated in an Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway with Acts Full Gospel congregation, and the company has provided countless hours of volunteerism at local schools, libraries, and the Alameda Food Bank.

AB&I has been in Oakland since 1906 and is part of the fabric of the community. The company continues to evolve through innovation with state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and environmental conscience manufacturing. The company proudly boasts of being as clean and green as possible, not only meeting but often exceeding, all regulatory standards with manufacturing.

AB&I employs over 200 team members, where 37% reside in Oakland. The economic impact is more than $71 Million which is injected back into the local economy through payroll, taxes and local purchases. AB&I Foundry has been an American manufacturer of cast iron soil pipe and fittings for storm and sanitary drain, waste, and vent (DWV) plumbing systems since 1906. For more information please visit ABIFoundry.com. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check out our video channel on YouTube.

About McWane - McWane, Inc. is a family business based in Birmingham, Alabama with companies across the United States and the world. We continue to be the leader in delivering clean, safe drinking water around the world while focusing on the safe, environmentally-friendly manufacturing of our products. For more information please visit www.mcwane.com.

SOURCE AB&I Foundry