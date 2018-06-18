ABI Research Analysts Present Vision for Industry 4.0, Smart Manufacturing and 5G at Mobile World Congress Shanghai

MWC Shanghai represents the entire mobile and technology ecosystem and is the must-attend industry event in Asia with over 550 exhibitors and almost 60 hours of conference content.

Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 9 am – Industrial Internet Workshop

Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer, ABI Research

"How Transformative Technologies Are Revolutionizing Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing"

The 4th Industrial Revolution – Industry 4.0 -- has turned manufacturing from a value chain-based ecosystem to a stakeholder web-based ecosystem, bringing together new technologies and compute services ranging from edge intelligence and artificial intelligence (AI) to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms and augmented reality (AR). The link to these technology vendors will only grow stronger as they continue to innovate at an increasingly rapid pace, meeting the core needs of the manufacturing sector. How will vendors develop and manufacturers deploy transformative technologies in smart manufacturing during the next 10-plus years? What business units will be impacted by what technologies? How will each of these technologies be applied? Which innovative vendors currently lead the field in these technologies? What should manufacturers and vendors do now to take advantage of these technologies and what are the benefits?

Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 11 am – Future Broadband Forum

Jake Saunders, ABI Research VP, Asia Pacific & Advisory Service

"Outlook for Global Tier 5G Deployments and the Role of X-haul"

The presentation will provide an update on 5G developments, status of 3GPP roadmap - Standalone versus Non-standalone 5G New Radio (NR). What is the current state of play regarding the Tier 1 Mobile Service Providers and their 5G plans? How ready are they for cloud native 5G services? The role of fiber-optic cable, microwave and other solutions for backhaul and fronthaul in 5G will also be explored.

If you would like to schedule a press interview or 1:1 business meeting with an ABI analyst click here or visit: https://www.abiresearch.com/contact/

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:





Global

Deborah Petrara Christopher Leary Tel: +1.516.624.2558 Tel: +1.516.624.2544 pr@abiresearch.com pr@abiresearch.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abi-research-analysts-present-vision-for-industry-4-0--smart-manufacturing-and-5g-at-mobile-world-congress-shanghai-300667797.html

SOURCE ABI Research

Related Links

http://www.abiresearch.com

