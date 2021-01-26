ABI Research Identifies the Innovative Start-Ups Forging the Next-Gen Supply Chain

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The varied applications that constitute supply chain technologies range from sourcing to operations, fulfillment, transport and services. Demand has increased materially for solutions that best address visibility, connectivity, flexibility, safety and savings. ABI Research, a global tech market advisory firm, has identified ten hot tech innovators and disruptors in supply chain technologies leading these timely and results-driven solutions.

"Companies that stand out for their innovation in technology and business strategy include Samsara's rapid feature releases and Platform Science's developer-focused mobile device management. Automation has increased exponentially through Nuro's fully autonomous pods. Jupiter's automated grocery baskets, Ocado's software and robotics platform, Brain Corp's autonomous navigation solutions and Attabotics 3D inventory management. Other notable disruptors include Getir's "ultrafast" deliveries through smart mapping, Optoro's centralized and configurable reverse logistics and FarEye's predictive logistics," says Susan Beardslee, Principal Analyst, Freight Transportation and Logistics.

These companies leverage AI, Machine Learning, computer vision, systems robotics and proprietary autonomy software to provide accelerated solutions for a supply chain struggling with uncertainty, scarcity and complexity. Their transformative ideas have drawn an estimated US$3.25 billion in funding and a market value of US$39.1 billion, with Nuro alone raising another US$500 million in its recent Series C round.

"Going forward, there are multiple options for expansion including private equity, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC's) to fast forward an IPO," Beardslee concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Transport, Logistics & Supply Chain Hot Tech Innovators report. This report is part of the company's Freight Transportation & Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Hot Tech Innovators reports focus on companies at the forefront of transformational innovation, particularly those that are younger and less well-known than the incumbents, at the technological forefront of their markets, developing new business models, destabilizing the current market and prime acquisition targets.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces across the world. ABI Research's global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。



For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

