ABI Research names MiX Telematics as a global leader in its 2020 commercial telematics assessment

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) a leading global provider of connected fleet management solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a top global leader in connected fleet telematics by the highly-respected team at ABI Research.

ABI Research Commercial Telematics Vendor competitive ranking analyzes service and data connectivity for both installed and activated Fleet Management Systems (FMSs), based on recurring service fees. The study assesses global capability and excludes consumer telematics subscriptions. The focus is on the 11 largest and most strategic providers in the industry who are all scored according to the main categories – innovation and implementation.

"MiX Telematics has consistently added value to one of the most diverse customer bases in the industry, receiving the highest rank for geographic coverage, along with a focus on innovation by investing heavily in R&D. Importantly, customer retention with their large enterprise fleets reflects their high service levels." Susan Beardslee, Principal Analyst, Freight Transportation and Logistics, ABI Research.

MiX Telematics has been named as a global leader in both the innovation and implementation categories. Innovative telematics service providers receive high scores for vehicle monitoring, open platforms, tech development and customer experience. Regarding the implementation category, MiX Telematics scored incredibly well in vertical coverage, partnerships, financial strength and broad and scalable SaaS solution options that deliver extensive and tangible value for customers.

"Our global team have worked exceptionally hard over the last year to achieve this tremendous accolade.Our appreciation and recognition not only extend to our own employees, but also to our valued customers and channel partners who have all worked towards a common goal; the fruition of which can now be seen," responds MiX Telematics Group Chief Operating Officer, Charles Tasker.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than three-quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com .

