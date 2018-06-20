ABI Research’s June 27 Webinar Explores the Retail Revolution

WHEN:

Date: June 27, 2018 (Wednesday); Time: 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Duration: 45 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:

Presented by ABI Research's VP, Verticals/End Markets Dominique Bonte and Senior Analyst Nick Finill

WHY:

With recent examples appearing of retailers deploying innovative AI and robotics solutions, it remains to be seen how quickly the wider industry will adopt these potentially game-changing technologies. Amazon Go – reliant on AI, machine vision and intelligent automation – is widely tipped to establish itself as a future operating model in the grocery sector. While the use of automated pickers in e-commerce fulfillment by the likes of Ocado and the emergence of Fellow and Bossanova robots in brick and mortar retail also suggest an automated revolution will soon be transforming the industry. However, the enormous cost of these solutions combined with social and operational barriers may mean the imminent marriage of AI and robotics in retail is further away than initial case studies would suggest. By examining market trends, real-life use cases and the market's key players, it's possible to see how the future of retail will be impacted by smart, automated solutions.

WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:

What are the main use cases for AI and robotics, and will more emerge?

Which companies are leading the way? From a retailer perspective and a solution provider perspective?

Which barriers are most likely to inhibit adoption, and how likely are these to be removed?

Which use cases/companies will be first to deploy and when?

How will AI/Robotics affect human employees and operations?

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click here to register or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/retail-revolution-will-robotics-and-ai-save-bricks-and-mortar/

WHAT ELSE?

All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.

For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/.

