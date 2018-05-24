ABI Research's June 7 Webinar Explores 5G for Consumer and Industrial Applications

WHEN:

Date: June 7, 2018 (Thursday); Time: 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Duration: 45 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:

Presented by ABI Research's Senior Analysts, Pablo Tomasi and Prayerna Raina

WHY:

5G discussions are currently focused on creating a faster network, but the revolution will happen with 5G will allow mobile service providers to address industrial applications. Despite the wide agreement that this will likely introduce a wave of new business opportunities, mobile service providers don't yet understand the technologies, operational models, and culture that 5G will require. They are now trying to understand what end markets need and test new business models, which will mature by the time 5G is fully deployed.

This webinar will present current 5G market activities, and what key mobile service providers are planning to do in the initial stages of commercial deployments, mostly focusing on consumer applications and enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB). The webinar will then discuss industrial applications, where the market landscape is very different: connectivity is just a tiny element of industrial technology systems. Operators need to move away from connectivity-centric industrial strategies, otherwise, they will find it hard to convince industrial implementers of the value proposition of their products and services.

WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:

What are the most recent developments in the 5G market landscape?

What aspects of 5G will be deployed in the next 5 years?

What industrial applications are possible with 4G and other technologies today? What is not?

How can MSPs prepare for industrial telecoms?

Which market will lead 5G industrial applications?

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click here to register or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/5g-consumer-and-industrial-applications/

WHAT ELSE?

ABI Research's transformative technologies Webinar series is complimentary to attend. All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.

For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/.

