ABI Research’s New Spring Transformative Technologies Webinar Series Begins May 16

The spring Webinar series is designed to provide participants with a high-level overview of how specific transformative technologies will impact business models now and 10 years from now. The presentations, which often include live polling, offer an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and discover which recent reports provide more in-depth information on the topics that are of interest to them.

Because ABI only researches the most compelling transformative technologies, with an emphasis on operational technologies, our conclusions and recommendations literally reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams that will ensure our customers' sustainability in the future.

Webinars are complimentary to attend. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience. Webinars start at 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern time, unless otherwise noted. Below is a list of the upcoming Webinar topics, specific dates and the analysts presenting:

May 16, 2018:

Understanding an Uncertain Augmented Reality Market

Presented by Eric Abbruzzese, Principal Analyst, Strategic Technologies: Augmented, Virtual and Mix Reality

June 13, 2018:

The Future of Wi-Fi: New Markets and Increased Technology Competition

Presented by Andrew Zignani, Senior Analyst, Strategic Technologies: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Wireless Connectivity

June 19, 2018:

Smart Home Data: A Golden Goose Egg or Privacy Invasion?

Presented by Jonathan Collins, Research Director, Smart Home

June 20, 2018:

Mobile Innovation and Investment: Market Shapers and Those in the Slipstream

Presented by David McQueen, Research Director, Handsets & Devices

June 27, 2018:

The Retail Revolution: Will Robotics and AI Save Brick & Mortars?

Presented by Dominique Bonte, Vice President, Verticals/End Markets and Nick Finill, Senior Analyst, Smart Retail

