AB&I Supports Retooling Project That Extends The Life Of Valuable PPE Materials

The shortage of PPE equipment (ex: N95 Masks) can leave health care workers, fire fighters, and EMTs at risk. In order to help solve this problem, TCI retooled a portion of their Carlsbad, California location to manufacture portable decontamination kits. In support of their efforts, AB&I Foundry will be donating these kits valued at $900 each to four (4) recipients; Highland Hospital, Alameda Hospital, San Leandro Hospital and Roots Community Health Center in Oakland.

The kit includes a germicidal Ultraviolet (UV–C) System, which is an environmentally friendly, non–chemical disinfection process. This state-of-the art system is easy to use and it is portable, it does not use any harmful chemicals, no sprays or solvents, and is safe on all surfaces including; fabric, metal and even mobile phones. The Germicidal UV-C Light destroys bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa, etc.

"UV-C Light has been proven to kill germs, viruses and bacteria. At AB&I Foundry we have hired a service that comes in periodically to fully disinfect the foundry as part of our routine maintenance to combat the Coronavirus," said Michael Lowe, General Manager of AB&I Foundry in Oakland. "Making this technology available to healthcare workers is our way of helping as we all navigate these difficult times," Lowe said.

Here's how it works: The UV-C light is a short-wavelength, ultraviolet light that breaks apart germ DNA, leaving it unable to function or reproduce. In other words, UV-C light is germicidal that kills or neutralizes "superbugs" like the Coronavirus, germs or any other pathogens on surfaces. The system plugs in to any standard outlet, and within a 2 to 4-minute disinfecting process it can sterilize PPE equipment thus extending the service life of PPE gear. This compact disinfecting kit is 16"x20"x8" and it's easy and safe to use – just place an item inside the box, close the lid, and the system starts the process of disinfecting -- and an added safety feature, if the lid opens, the system automatically turns off.

AB&I Foundry, an Oakland-based company that manufactures cast iron pipe and fittings for the plumbing industry, has a long legacy of manufacturing in East Oakland. The company has been manufacturing quality cast iron soil pipe that is used to convey fluids out of commercial and residential buildings since 1906. Plumbing infrastructure is critical to public health and sanitation and there are only three (3) manufacturers remaining in the United States. We remain OaklandSTRONG. Please follow us on www.ABIOakland.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep current with AB&I events and information.

