Abich Financial Services, Inc. Voted Winner of 'Best of Loudoun' Five Years in a Row, Continues to Grow as a Company

ASHBURN, Va., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Loudoun Times-Mirror announced that Abich Financial Services Inc. was voted winner of the Best of Loudoun contest for the fifth consecutive year. "We're very excited to be voted #1 Retirement Planning Firm in Loudoun County for the fifth year. This recognition is a huge testament to our amazing clients, friends, and family who've trusted us with their life's savings," says Abe Abich, Founder and CEO.

Abich Financial Services, Inc., Summer 2023

Since 2008, this Phase 2 fiduciary retirement planning firm has been dedicated to serving the 55+ community as they transition into retirement. The company mission is to help people retire with dignity and confidence by helping to grow and protect retiree savings. "We're thrilled that our unique services have been impactful in the DC Metro area and especially in Loudoun County, as we believe so many retirees are looking for help that goes beyond the scope of your typical financial firm," says Shelly Abich, Co-Owner, and Chief Experience Officer.

Abich Financial reaches the community by hosting educational webinars and seminars, exploring a broad range of financial topics including taxes, Social Security, required minimum distributions (RMDs), health care, and retirement income. The firm has an extensive regional media presence with four radio shows and three TV shows, delivering weekly content that helps listeners make informed decisions about complex financial issues.

As a recent 2022 honoree on the Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, the firm has been rapidly expanding. To continue delivering excellent service, Abich Financial has onboarded six new team members this year alone. Further, by the end of 2023, the firm will triple its office footprint by adding an additional 7,600 square feet of space.

Tune into "Retirement Key Radio," hosted by Abe Abich, at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturdays and Sundays, on 105.9 WMAL. Abe also hosts "Retirement Key TV" on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. EST on ABC and Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on CBS.

Learn more about the services offered by Abich Financial by visiting their website at www.abichfinancial.com. For additional information, email their office at [email protected] or call (571) 577-9968.

Investment advisory services offered through Abich Financial Wealth Management, LLC. a Registered Investment Advisor firm. Insurance services are offered through Abich Financial Services Inc.#127820.

SOURCE Abich Financial Services Inc.