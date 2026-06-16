Abich Financial Services Named Best of Loudoun for the Eighth Consecutive Year

ASHBURN, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abich Financial Services is proud to announce it has been named the #1 Retirement Planning Firm in Loudoun County in the Loudoun Times-Mirror's Best of Loudoun awards for the eighth consecutive year.

The annual Best of Loudoun awards recognize outstanding local businesses as voted on by members of the community. This continued recognition reflects the trust clients place in Abich Financial Services and the firm's commitment to helping individuals and families navigate retirement with confidence.

Best of Loudoun Winner

Founded in 2008 by Abe Abich, Abich Financial Services specializes in retirement planning, income strategies, tax planning, Social Security optimization, and wealth preservation. Over the years, the firm has helped more than 1,200 families throughout Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area prepare for retirement.

"It's an honor and privilege to be voted the #1 Retirement Planning firm in Loudoun County for the eighth year in a row. This recognition is a huge testament to our award-winning team and our wonderful, hard-working clients who have entrusted us with their life savings," says Abe Abich, Founder and CEO.

The award comes during a period of continued growth for the firm. In 2025, Abich Financial Services earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition highlights the firm's ongoing expansion and dedication to serving more families across the region.

"We are grateful for the relationships we have built over the years and remain committed to delivering exceptional service, education, and retirement planning guidance," added Abich.

About Abich Financial Services

Abich Financial Services is a fiduciary Phase 2 retirement planning firm. Since 2008, we have helped over 1,200 individuals retire with dignity and confidence by offering holistic, comprehensive retirement planning. Founder and CEO, Abe Abich, hosts the weekend shows, "Retirement Key Radio" on WMAL 105.9 and WDCH 99.1, and "Retirement Key TV" on local channels including ABC, CBS, and NBC.

Learn more at AbichFinancial.com and follow Abich Financial Services on Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram. For additional information, email their office at [email protected] or call (571) 577-9968.

Investment advisory services offered through Abich Financial Wealth Management, LLC (AFWM) a registered investment adviser firm. Insurance and annuities offered through Abich Financial Services. VA Insurance License #127820. These TV and Radio shows are paid placements. Inc. 5000 ranking received on August 12, 2025; application submitted on January 30, 2025. Rating based on growth revenue for the years 2021 and 2024. Fee was paid to apply; a logo licensing renewal fee was paid; no other compensation was provided. BOL rating received May 4th, 2026. Voting period from Feb 20, 2026 to April 28, 2026. Abich Financial Services pays for advertisements in the LTM, however, did not provide compensation, directly or indirectly, to LTM in connection with obtaining or using this third-party rating

SOURCE Abich Financial Services Inc.