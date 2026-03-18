Abich Financial Services Partners with Liberty University Athletics as Official Financial Advisor

ASHBURN, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abich Financial Services is proud to announce a partnership with Liberty Athletics as the Official Financial Advisor of Liberty Athletics. The collaboration strengthens the connection between Liberty University and former student athlete, Abich Financial Services founder Abe Abich, while supporting Liberty's athletic programs and community.

AbeLUMarch2026

For founder Abe Abich, the partnership carries personal significance. Abich attended Liberty University and played for the Liberty Flames baseball team during the 1998 season. As a right-handed pitcher, he made ten appearances on the mound and contributed to a season that included a Big South Championship and an NCAA Regional appearance.

"Liberty Baseball helped shape my discipline, work ethic, and leadership," said Abich. "To return and support the program while seeing our company represented on the field where I once played is meaningful. We are proud to support Liberty Athletics and invest in the next generation of student athletes." In a full circle moment, the Abich name will now proudly be displayed along the first and third base foul lines at every Flames home game.

The partnership extends across several Liberty sports programs including football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, and softball. Abich Financial will be featured through game announcements, videoboard placements, LED ribbon boards, and broadcast integrations during televised and streamed events. The firm will also participate in Liberty Flames Sports Network broadcasts, digital media promotions, podcasts, and select campus events.

Since 2008, Abich Financial Services has helped more than 1,200 families throughout the Washington DC metropolitan area prepare for retirement through comprehensive financial planning. The firm has also been recognized by Loudoun Times Mirror readers as a Best of Loudoun* winner for seven consecutive years.

To learn more about Abich Financial Services, visit AbichFinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

For additional information, please email [email protected] or call 571-577-9968.

*The most recent award was issued on May 2, 2025, following a public voting period from February 21 through April 29, 2025. Voting was conducted on the Loudoun Times-Mirror website and tabulated solely by the publication. Abich Financial Services advertises in the Loudoun Times-Mirror but did not provide compensation, directly or indirectly, in connection with obtaining or using this rating.

SOURCE Abich Financial Services Inc.