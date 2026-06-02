Abich Financial Services Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

ASHBURN, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abich Financial Services is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 2nd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Abich Financial Services. This year, 94% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 37 points higher than the average U.S. company.

AFS - Team photo 2026

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Abich Financial Services stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are thrilled to be Great Place To Work-Certified™ for the second year in a row as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said Founder and CEO Abe Abich. "We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated professionals at Abich Financial Services. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

Working at Abich Financial Services is an incredibly rewarding experience because of the strong sense of teamwork, support, and genuine care throughout the company. Leadership values employee growth and creates an environment where everyone feels heard, appreciated, and motivated to succeed.

About Abich Financial Services

Abich Financial Services is a fiduciary Phase 2 retirement planning firm. Since 2008, we have helped over 1,200 individuals retire with dignity and confidence by offering holistic, comprehensive retirement planning. In 2026, the company was voted the #1 Financial Firm by the Loudoun Times-Mirror's Best of Loudoun contest for the eighth consecutive year! Founder and CEO, Abe Abich, hosts the weekend shows, "Retirement Key Radio" on WMAL 105.9 and WDCH 99.1, and "Retirement Key TV" on local channels including ABC, CBS, and NBC.

Learn more at AbichFinancial.com and follow Abich Financial Services on Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram. For additional information, email their office at [email protected] or call (571) 577-9968.

Great Place to Work Certification received on May 1, 2026. Voting period was from April 16, 2026 to May 1, 2026. Employees completed the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey and scores were averaged to provide an organization-wide assessment of workplace culture. Abich Financial Services did not compensate Great Place To Work® for certification but did pay for the survey process in accordance with the standard application procedure. The certification relates solely to employee workplace experience and not to the quality of investment advisory services or client outcomes. BOL rating received May 4th, 2026. Voting period from Feb 20, 2026 to April 28, 2026. Abich Financial Services pays for advertisements in the LTM, however, did not provide compensation, directly or indirectly, to LTM in connection with obtaining or using this third-party rating.

SOURCE Abich Financial Services Inc.