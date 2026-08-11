Abich Financial Wealth Management, LLC Named No. 338 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 1,004.2% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abich Financial Wealth Management, LLC (AFWM) today announced it has been ranked No. 338 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition to earning the No. 338 spot, Abich Financial Wealth Management ranked No. 12 in the Washington, D.C. metro area, making AFWM one of the top fastest growing companies in the Washington D.C. metro area. They also ranked No. 13 among Virginia companies, and No. 24 in the Financial Services industry, underscoring the firm's continued growth and impact at both the regional and national levels. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

AFS - Team photo 2026

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Founded in 2008 by Abe Abich, Abich Financial Services specializes in retirement planning, income strategies, tax planning, Social Security optimization, and wealth preservation. Over the years, the firm has helped more than 1,200 families throughout Northern Virginia, the D.C. metro area and across the country prepare for retirement.

"We are incredibly honored to see Abich Financial Wealth Management recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time, earning the No. 338 spot. Achieving 1,004.2% growth is an exciting milestone and reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day. We look forward to building on this momentum while continuing to help families retire with dignity and confidence."

– Abe Abich, Founder & CEO

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Abich Financial Services

Abich Financial Services is a fiduciary Phase 2 retirement planning firm. Since 2008, we have helped over 1,200 individuals retire with dignity and confidence by offering holistic, comprehensive retirement planning. Founder and CEO, Abe Abich, hosts the weekend shows, "Retirement Key Radio" on WMAL 105.9 and WDCH 99.1, and "Retirement Key TV" on local channels including ABC, CBS, and NBC.

Learn more at AbichFinancial.com and follow Abich Financial Services on Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram. For additional information, email their office at [email protected] or call (571) 577-9968.

Investment advisory services offered through Abich Financial Wealth Management, LLC (AFWM) a registered investment adviser firm. Insurance and annuities offered through Abich Financial Services. VA Insurance License #127820. These TV and Radio shows are paid placements. Abich Financial Wealth Management and Abich Financial Services were recognized in the 2026 Inc. 5000 rankings on August 11, 2026. Applications were submitted on January 20, 2026. Rankings were based on independently verified revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. An application fee was paid to participate, and a logo licensing fee was paid for marketing use. No additional compensation was provided. This award is not indicative of investment performance or the quality of investment advisory services and should not be construed as an endorsement by any client.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Abich Financial Services Inc.