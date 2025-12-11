Abich Financial Wealth Management Named One of Financial Planning's 2025 "Best RIAs to Work For"

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abich Financial Wealth Management has been ranked number 37 on Financial Planning's 2025 Best RIAs to Work For list. Financial Planning partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that excel in creating quality workplaces for employees. This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the Money Management profession, benefiting its economy, workforce, and businesses.

Abich Financial Wealth Management ranked #37 Dec 11, 2025

"At Abich Financial Services, our clients' experience begins with the experience we cultivate for our team," said Abe Abich, Founder & Co-CEO. "We believe that when our team members are inspired and cared for, they can provide the consistent guidance and service our clients depend on. This award is a meaningful reflection of the extraordinary team we're fortunate to have."

As a boutique firm, AFS prioritizes transparency, humility and hard work, and a family atmosphere of love and warmth, all of which are key to both team member satisfaction and strong business performance.

THEY'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Follow Abich Financial on LinkedIn to stay up to date on job opportunities.

About Abich Financial

Abich Financial Services, helps people retire with dignity and confidence. They've proudly guided over 1,200 families in the DC Metro area toward a secure retirement. As a Phase 2 fiduciary retirement planning firm, their focus is on helping people, primarily 55 and older, to transition successfully from their working careers into retirement. From life goals to tax strategies, they combine all the pieces into a comprehensive, written retirement plan.

Learn more at AbichFinancial.com and follow Abich Financial Services on Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram. For additional information, email their office at [email protected] or call (571) 577-9968.

Financial Planning's Best RIAs to Work For ranking received on Dec 11, 2025. Evaluation period September 30, 2025 to November 14, 2025, managed by Best Companies Group. Company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics evaluated upon application. Employees completed survey to measure employee experience. Combined scores determined final ranking of #37. Abich Financial Wealth Management did not compensate Financial Planning for certification.

Investment advisory services are offered through Abich Financial Wealth Management, LLC. a Registered Investment Advisor firm. Insurance services are offered through Abich Financial Services Inc. #127820.

SOURCE Abich Financial Services Inc.