Abide Home Care Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® - Leader in Experience Award

STATESBORO, Ga., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abide Home Care announced today that four of their regional offices have received the distinguished 2023 Best of Home Care – Leader in Experience Award from HCP, the leading firm in experience management for home care. The Abide regional offices receiving this prestigious award are:

Abide Home Care - Coastal Georgia Region - Richmond Hill, GA

Abide Home Care - South Central Georgia Region - Tifton, Georgia

Abide Home Care - South Georgia Region - Thomasville, Georgia

Abide Home Care - West Georgia Region - LaGrange, Georgia

The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Abide Home Care is now recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program.

This accomplishment demonstrates Abide Home Care's long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Abide Home Care's clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by HCP. Over a 12-month period, Abide Home Care received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, and more. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from HCP, the Abide Home Care management team set goals to reach the highest level of Experience possible.

The Best of Home Care – Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

"At HCP, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations," says Todd Austin, President of HCP. "When we see agencies like Abide Home Care that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we're on the right track. Abide Home Care has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers."

To find out more about Abide Home Care's commitment to experience, please visit www.abidecares.com or call 912-764-4459.

Media Contact:

Reagan Daly

[email protected]

SOURCE Abide Home Care