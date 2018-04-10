Abide Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from a Phase 1b Study of ABX-1431 in Tourette Syndrome at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

Emerging Science Session: Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Data blitz presentation at 5:48 p.m., poster presentation to follow at 6:15 – 7:00 p.m. (PT).

Title: ABX-1431, A First-in-Class Endocannabinoid Modulator, Improves Tics and the Urge to Tic in Adult Patients with Tourette Syndrome

ABX-1431, A First-in-Class Endocannabinoid Modulator, Improves Tics and the Urge to Tic in Adult Patients with Tourette Syndrome Presenters: Ewgeni Jakubovski, M.A., Hannover Medical School, and Chan Beals , M.D., Ph.D., Abide Therapeutics

Ewgeni Jakubovski, M.A., Hannover Medical School, and , M.D., Ph.D., Abide Therapeutics Authors:

Hannover Medical School: Kirsten Müller-Vahl (Principal Investigator), Carolin Fremer , Katja Kunert , Ewgeni Jakuboski, Marcus May , Christoph Schindler

Kirsten Müller-Vahl (Principal Investigator), , , Ewgeni Jakuboski, ,

Abide Therapeutics: Chan Beals (Chief Medical Officer), Danielle Bocchino , Evan Friedman , Forrest Hull , Alan Ezekowitz

(Chief Medical Officer), , , , Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, CA

This presentation provides further detail on previously announced results from the recently completed exploratory Phase 1b study in Tourette Syndrome (TS) with ABX-1431, a first-in-class investigational monoacylglycerol lipase (MGLL) inhibitor. In this randomized, double-blind, placebo­controlled crossover study in adults, patients receiving a single dose of ABX-1431 consistently showed a positive impact on key measures of TS symptoms. Abide believes these data are supportive of further advancement of ABX-1431 in TS and other movement disorders.

About ABX-1431

ABX-1431 is a first-in-class, small-molecule inhibitor of monoacylglycerol lipase (MGLL) for the treatment of neurological disorders. MGLL is a serine hydrolase which regulates one of the body's key natural activators of the cannabinoid receptors, 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG), which signals through the cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2 to modulate neurotransmission and inflammatory signaling, respectively. Potent and selective inhibition of MGLL by ABX-1431 prevents the breakdown of 2-AG and amplifies cannabinoid receptor signaling in neural circuits, which are often dysregulated in disease states.

Direct cannabinoid receptor activation by cannabis derivatives and synthetic agonists has demonstrated clinical benefits in a number of central nervous system (CNS) diseases associated with overactive neurotransmission including spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis, chronic pain and Tourette syndrome. However, exocannabinoid use is limited by its broad activity and concomitant CNS adverse effects, and by challenges with administration and dosing precision. ABX-1431, as an oral therapy, provides the ability to modulate the endocannabinoid receptors selectively with the right dose in areas where circuits are activated, potentially increasing efficacy and limiting safety issues. The ability to safely correct aberrant neurotransmission suggests that ABX-1431 will have broad utility in a wide range of neurological diseases.

About Abide Therapeutics

Abide Therapeutics is focused on developing first-in-class drugs for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need. An innovative discovery platform and a library of proprietary small molecules allow Abide to address biological pathways with therapeutics that enhance the body's normal physiological response to disease. The platform enables Abide to efficiently identify, modify, and validate small-molecule inhibitors that target serine hydrolases, a highly relevant but under-explored class of enzymes. Abide's initial area of focus is on addressing neurological disorders with limited treatment options through the endocannabinoid pathway.

Abide has offices in San Diego, California and Princeton, New Jersey. To learn more, visit www.abidetx.com.

Media Contact:

Patty Pilon

Abide Therapeutics

Tel: +1 619.244.2679

patty@abidetx.com

Investor Contact:

John Graziano

The Trout Group

Tel: +1 646.378.2942

jgraziano@troutgroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abide-therapeutics-presents-positive-data-from-a-phase-1b-study-of-abx-1431-in-tourette-syndrome-at-the-american-academy-of-neurology-70th-annual-meeting-300626879.html

SOURCE Abide Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.abidetx.com

