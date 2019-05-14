Abigail E. Disney, Dream Hampton, Cyndi Lauper, Rhonda Joy McLean, Sarinya Srisakul and Dr. Marta Moreno Vega Honored at The New York Women's Foundation's 2019 Celebrating Women® Breakfast

The 2019 Celebrating Women ® Breakfast recognized Abigail E. Disney , philanthropist, filmmaker, activist and Chair Emerita of The New York Women's Foundation Board, with the Century Award for her courageous efforts in fighting economic inequality and storytelling that fosters human understanding, peace and justice.

These barrier breakers were awarded with Celebrating Women Awards: dream hampton, filmmaker, writer, organizer and executive producer of "Surviving R. Kelly;" Dr. Marta Moreno Vega, President of the Creative Justice Initiative and Founder of the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute; and Sarinya Srisakul, the first Asian-American woman FDNY firefighter and former President of the United Women Firefighters Association of New York City.

Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper, Co-Founder of True Colors United, and Rhonda Joy McLean, attorney, author, philanthropist and former Board Co-Chair of The New York Women's Foundation, were recognized for their charitable endeavors and advocacy with Vision Awards for Philanthropy.

Ana Oliveira, President and CEO of The Foundation, said, "The Celebrating Women® Breakfast is a testament to the power of radical generosity. Our honorees, grantee partners and supporters understand how collective action is key to building the world we want to see right now. The Breakfast celebrates women's leadership as activists, movement-builders, problem solvers, advocates and philanthropists, and it builds energy to keep moving forward together to advance a more just future for women, girls and LGBTQI individuals."

The awards were presented by Tarana Burke, Founder and leader of the Me Too Movement; Ms. Disney; Catherine Gund, filmmaker and activist; Foundation Board Members Anne Delaney and Ayo Roach; and Marjorie Cadogan, former Board Member.

The annual event at the Marriott Marquis raises funds for The New York Women's Foundation.

SOURCE The New York Women's Foundation