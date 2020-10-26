Abigale M. Stolfe, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly serving South Jersey, attorney Abigale M. Stolfe, Esq. has been recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for her professional excellence in the field of Law, dedication to serving her clients and her leadership with Stolfe Zeigler New Jersey Divorce Group.

Attorney Abigale Stolfe has had an impressive legal career for nearly 20 years. As the co-founding member of the New Jersey Divorce Group at Stolfe Zeigler, Ms. Stolfe has built a well-deserved reputation within the legal community locally and across the nation. As a divorce and family law attorney, she is devoted to working diligently on behalf of her clients to negotiate an agreement or to defend their rights in court. Ms. Stolfe is well-known for her expertise in cases involving high net worth couples with complex financial and business situations, emotional custody matters, and religious divorce and custody cases which require expert knowledge and understating of religious customs and law.



Prior to establishing the firm of Stolfe Zeigler New Jersey Divorce Group, Ms. Stolfe excelled in various legal positions. Graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 1998 from Monmouth University, Ms. Stolfe obtained her Juris Doctorate in 2001 from Widener University School of Law and was admitted to the New Jersey State Bar in 2002 while she served as a Judicial Law Clerk with Judge Sheldon R. Franklin, Ocean County (Ret.). She joined the firm of Louis, Roe, and Wolf where she became a name partner as Louis, Stolfe & Zeigler. In 2011 she left the firm to establish Stolfe Zeigler with her founding partner Sonya K. Zeigler, Esq.



Publications, Honors and Affiliations Remaining abreast of the latest developments in divorce law, Ms. Stolfe has been published in multiple legal journals. Ms. Stolfe is proud of her professional memberships and affiliations including the American Academy of Certified Financial Litigators, the NJ State Bar Association, the Ocean County Bar Association, and the Ocean Monmouth Inns of Court as the co-founding member. She served as an associate editor of the New Jersey Family Lawyer. Respected for her repertoire of expertise, she has lectured at the Institute for Continuing Legal Education, the American Trial Lawyers Association, the Ocean County Bar Association, Ocean/Monmouth Inns of Court, and the Savannah Law School.



As a testament to her legal success, Ms. Stolfe has received numerous awards and accolades. She was awarded an Avvo "10 - Superb" rating and is the recipient of the Premier Lawyers Lifetime Achievement Award of 2019 and has been listed in the Marquis Who's Who, 2020; Top 10 Lawyers, 2018; and Super Lawyers 2012 Rising Star.



Protecting What Matters Most to Our Clients

Stolfe Zeigler New Jersey Divorce Group www.szfamilylawfirm.com is a divorce and family law firm serving South Jersey. Founding partners Abigale M. Stolfe and Sonya K. Zeigler are skilled divorce and family law attorneys in South Jersey and are well-equipped to help individuals navigate the complex family legal system of divorce, child custody, and property distribution. The legal team at Stolfe Zeigler is committed to securing a bright future for the clients and families they serve, through guided insight and zealous advocacy, and fighting to protect what they've worked so hard to earn.



