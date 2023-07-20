ABILIFY MYCITE: A Drug-device Combination Comprised of Aripiprazole Tablets Embedded with an IEM - Drug Insights and Market Forecasts 2019-2022 & 2023-2032

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ABILIFY MYCITE Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"This "ABILIFY MYCITE Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about ABILIFY MYCITE for schizophrenia in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the ABILIFY MYCITE for schizophrenia in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the ABILIFY MYCITE for schizophrenia.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the ABILIFY MYCITE market forecast analysis for schizophrenia in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in schizophrenia.



Drug Summary



ABILIFY MYCITE (aripiprazole tablets with sensor), a drug-device combination product comprised of aripiprazole tablets embedded with an Ingestible Event Marker (IEM) sensor intended to track drug ingestion, is indicated for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia. The drug has an ingestible sensor embedded in the pill that records that the medication has been taken. The product is approved for treating schizophrenia, acute treatment of manic and mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder, and for use as an add-on treatment for depression in adults.



The system sends a message from the pill's sensor to a wearable patch. The patch transmits the information to a mobile application so that patients can track the ingestion of the medication on their smartphones. Patients can also permit their caregivers and physician to access the information through a web-based portal.



Dosage and Administration



The recommended starting and target dosage for ABILIFY MYCITE in adults with schizophrenia are 10 mg or 15 mg daily. Dosage should not be increased before 2 weeks. The maximum recommended dosage is 30 mg daily; however, doses above 15 mg daily have shown no additional clinically meaningful benefit.



Mechanism of Action



The mechanism of action of aripiprazole in the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, or adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder is unknown. However, the efficacy of aripiprazole could be mediated through a combination of partial agonist activity at D2 and 5-HT1A receptors and antagonist activity at 5-HT2A receptors.



In-depth ABILIFY MYCITE Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of ABILIFY MYCITE for schizophrenia in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



ABILIFY MYCITE Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of ABILIFY MYCITE for schizophrenia covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for schizophrenia is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ABILIFY MYCITE dominance.

Other emerging products for schizophrenia are expected to give tough market competition to ABILIFY MYCITE and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ABILIFY MYCITE in schizophrenia.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ABILIFY MYCITE from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ABILIFY MYCITE in schizophrenia.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. ABILIFY MYCITE Overview in Schizophrenia

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. ABILIFY MYCITE Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of ABILIFY MYCITE in Schizophrenia

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of ABILIFY MYCITE in the 7MM for Schizophrenia

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of ABILIFY MYCITE in the United States for Schizophrenia

5.3.2. Market Size of ABILIFY MYCITE in Germany for Schizophrenia

5.3.3. Market Size of ABILIFY MYCITE in France for Schizophrenia

5.3.4. Market Size of ABILIFY MYCITE in Italy for Schizophrenia

5.3.5. Market Size of ABILIFY MYCITE in Spain for Schizophrenia

5.3.6. Market Size of ABILIFY MYCITE in the United Kingdom for Schizophrenia

5.3.7. Market Size of ABILIFY MYCITE in Japan for Schizophrenia



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



