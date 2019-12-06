Abilities Expo--#1 Event for People with Disabilities--Debuts in Dallas Dec. 13-15

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, wounded vets and healthcare professionals attending Abilities Expo on December 13-15, 2019 at the Dallas Market Center, Market Hall will discover the latest products, education and fun for all ages. They are eagerly anticipating the chance to and scale "Mini El Capitan" with adaptive climbing equipment that makes the experience inclusive for all.

Admission and parking to Abilities Expo are free and show hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm and Sunday, 11 am - 4 pm. Complimentary loaner scooters, wheelchair repair and sign language interpreters are also available during show hours.

Meet Micah Fowler

Micah Fowler of ABC's hit sitcom Speechless will host a Q&A on December 15 at 1:00pm, followed by a meet-and-greet. Learn more about his groundbreaking role as "JJ" and how Micah refuses to let cerebral palsy define him. Micah will also appear in the VMI booth on December 14 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Newest Products/Services

Attendees experience cutting-edge products and services for people with a wide range of disabilities. They will find mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and more. The Assistive Technology Showcase will feature a multitude of AT products to enhance independence.

Informative Workshops

A series of compelling workshops on travel, home modification, medical cannabis, therapeutic cannabis, protecting workplace rights, self-advocacy, understanding pain meds and more is offered free-of-charge.

Adaptive Sports, Dancing and Assistance Animals

Expo-goers can let loose with dance demos led by the world-famous Rollettes dance team and the pint-size performers from the Ayita Wheelchair Dance Troupe. Attendees will also enjoy service dog demos and play adaptive sports and activities like climbing, WCMX (wheelchair motocross), ParaCheer, One World Karate, drumba fitness, yoga and ride-along racing.

Play Activity Area and Adaptive Art for Kids

The Play Activity Area is a great space for kids of all abilities to just be kids! It features toys, adaptive recreation and more for free, unstructured play. The art experience utilizes special adaptive tools to make painting accessible for all kids, so make room on the fridge for your child's mini masterpiece. Kids will love the face painting, too!

