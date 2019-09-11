Abilities Expo--Boston's largest event for the disability community--coming September 13-15

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, wounded vets and healthcare professionals attending Abilities Expo on September 13-15 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall C will discover the newest products, education and fun for all ages. They are eagerly anticipating the chance to scale "Mini El Capitan" with the help of Paralympian Mark Wellman and adaptive climbing equipment that makes the experience inclusive for all.

Admission to Abilities Expo is free and show hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm and Sunday, 11 am - 4 pm. Complimentary loaner scooters, wheelchair repair and sign language interpreters are also available during show hours.

Newest Products/Services

Attendees experience cutting-edge products and services for people with a wide range of disabilities. They will find mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and more. The Assistive Technology Showcase will feature a multitude of AT products to enhance independence.

Informative Workshops

A series of compelling workshops on travel, therapeutic cannabis, accessible home design, mental health, understanding pain medication, virtual physical therapy and more is offered free-of-charge. The sessions are presented so attendees can put their new knowledge into action immediately.

Adaptive Sports, Celebrities, Dancing and Service Dogs

Expo-goers can let loose at the daily dance demos with prominent local dancers with disabilities. They'll also enjoy service dog demos and learn if one is right for them. For fitness and fun, there will be adaptive sports like tennis, boccia, climbing, self-defense and the Expo debut of adaptive pickleball and curling! Attendees will also have the chance to get in shape with Rollettes dancer and fitness guru Maria "Muscle" Rabaino. And the kids will love face-painting as well as an engaging drumming activity, which delivers a full brain and body workout.

The Expo will host four-legged celebrity, Ivy, the wheeling French Bulldog and hear her wonderful children's story. In addition, Boston Marathon survivors Jessica Kensky, Patrick Downes and Roseann Sdoia will be onsite to sign their books and share their stories about how they found a way forward from tragedy.

For more information, visit http://www.abilities.com/boston.

