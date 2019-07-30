Abilities Expo--Houston's largest event for the disability community--coming August 2-4

HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, wounded vets and healthcare professionals attending Abilities Expo on August 2-4 at the NRG Center, Hall E will discover the newest products, education and fun for all ages. They are eagerly anticipating the chance to scale "Mini El Capitan" with the help of Paralympian Mark Wellman and adaptive climbing equipment that makes the experience inclusive for all.

Admission to Abilities Expo is free and show hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm and Sunday, 11 am - 4 pm. Complimentary loaner scooters, wheelchair repair and sign language interpreters are also available during show hours.

Cosplay Competion and Fashion Show

On August 3, the annual cosplay competition is back and attendees of all ages can come dressed as their favorite character. Also on Saturday, an adapted fashion show will feature clothing lines whose special adaptations help meet the individual needs of every body.

Newest Products/Services

Attendees experience cutting-edge products and services for people with a wide range of disabilities. They will find mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and more. The Assistive Technology Showcase will feature a multitude of AT products to enhance independence.

Informative Workshops

A series of compelling workshops on travel, therapeutic cannabis, accessible home design, how to ride the Metro, understanding pain medication, accessible parking and more is offered free-of-charge. The sessions are presented so attendees can put their new knowledge into action immediately.

Adaptive Sports, Dancing and Serivce Dogs

Expo-goers can let loose at the daily dance demos from the Rollettes, the pint-size dancers from the Ayita Wheelchair Dance Troupe and even the Houston Ballet. Audiences will also be wowed by the Down Syndrome Association's Pantomime Troupe, then get the opportunity to create and perform in a play, with the help of the A.D. Players. They'll also enjoy service dog demos and learn if one is right for them. For fitness and fun, there are adaptive sports like quad rugby, ride-along racing, climbing, basketball, softball and track & field. Tennis pro Jeff Bourns, who is an amputee, will lead the adapted tennis demo and tabata fitness will make its Expo debut.

Visit http://www.abilities.com/houston.

SOURCE Abilities Expo

Related Links

http://www.abilities.com

