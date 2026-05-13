Ability Lane Launches Centralized Platform to Accelerate Disability-Focused Innovation

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ability Lane is announcing the official launch of its platform designed to bring together accessible tech startups, community members, and financial stakeholders, aiming to address fragmentation across the market. Built to function as a Product Hunt+ for the disability innovation space, the platform connects investors and real-world users to the latest innovations in disability, neurodivergence, aging, and caregiving technology.

Founded by Brittany Palmer and Rich Palmer, managing partners of Adaptation Ventures, Ability Lane is built on the conviction that innovation requires co-designing with the disability, neurodivergent, and caregiving communities. The platform enables founders to showcase their products, gather user feedback through connection requests and surveys, and increase visibility to investors and other innovation stakeholders. At the same time, it helps users discover cutting-edge solutions that improve independence, quality of life, and workplace inclusion.

"Disability and accessible technology have been treated as niche for far too long, when in reality, it impacts almost everyone at some point in their lives," said Brittany Palmer, co-founder and CEO of Ability Lane. "We built Ability Lane to ensure this massive, overlooked market starts getting the attention it deserves. Many people and investors still look at this space as concessionary or for charity only, but the market opportunity is huge, and large exits are happening."

Born with a bilateral, below-elbow limb difference, Brittany brings lived experience to her work in the accessible tech industry, along with a background in law, venture capital, entrepreneurship, and caregiving. Co-founder Rich Palmer, a brain aneurysm rupture survivor, brings experience in venture capital, entrepreneurship, and startup development education. Both have a track record of success in the disability innovation ecosystem through their work leading Adaptation Ventures, a pre-seed fund and investor community focused on tech innovation in disability, neurodivergence, and accessibility. Through Ability Lane, they're working to highlight how disability drives innovation and to shift outdated thinking around accessibility.

The launch follows a limited rollout to an initial group of founders building accessible tech, but there are thousands of startups innovating in this space.

About Ability Lane

Ability Lane is a centralized platform that connects accessible technology startups with users and investors. The company aims to support product and solution discovery, user feedback, and funding opportunities in the communities of those with a disability, neurodivergence, caregivers, and older adults. For more information, visit abilitylane.com.

SOURCE Ability Lane