Ability™ Secures Gold at Brandon Hall's Excellence in Technology Awards

The Competency Alliance's Premier Platform and Competency Engine Receives Top Honors for Advancing Career and Competency Management Technology

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Competency Alliance (TCA), a leader in innovative learning and development solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Gold award by the Brandon Hall Group. This accolade highlights Ability™, TCA's premier learning and competency management platform, for its innovative approach to advancing career and compliance management technology. The recognition showcases TCA's role in shaping the future of learning and development, talent management, and education technology across a spectrum of industries.

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Awards™ are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and Education Technology. TCA, a leader in innovative learning and development solutions and parent company to flagship brands PetroSkills™, NetZeroSkills™, RenewableSkills™, and Ability™, won the coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Career Management or Planning Technology category.

The Competency Alliance's win was announced on December 7, 2023. A complete list of this year's winners can be found at excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners.

Rachel Cooke, the Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and leader of the Excellence Awards program, said, "In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, executives, and Brandon Hall Group analysts and is based upon criteria such as fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits. Award winners will be honored at the upcoming HCM Excellence Conference, from February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida, where select winners will also present their best practices in breakout sessions.

Tom Wilker, Chief Operating Officer of The Competency Alliance, remarked, "We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award from the Brandon Hall Group and are very proud of our software development and support teams. This recognition is a evidence of our commitment to leveraging technology not just for our alliance members, but also for our expanding base of learners." Wilker continued, "Looking ahead to 2024, we will be introducing additional enhancements to Ability, integrating new energy transition content and community capabilities. Our unique approach, guided by our alliance members and subject-matter-experts, positions us to better serve our customers with innovative solutions aligned with their business needs."

Mike Cooke, CEO of the Brandon Hall Group, emphasized the integrity of the awards, stating, "Our program's strength lies in its rigorous evaluation process, conducted by seasoned industry experts who ensure that our recognition of technological excellence is both fair and merited."

For more information about The Competency Alliance and Ability, please visit tcalliance.com (or my-ability.com or petroskills.com)

About The Competency Alliance™

The Competency Alliance (TCA) spearheads a collective of leading brands, including PetroSkills™ and Ability, to deliver unparalleled Learning and Development (L&D) solutions across various industries. TCA's expertise extends from the traditional energy sectors to the evolving realms of sustainability with NetZeroSkills™ and RenewableSkills™. Serving a wide array of alliance members and customers, from energy to healthcare and education, TCA is dedicated to elevating skill assessment and compliance standards on a global scale. Our innovative approach and collaborative spirit ensure that we remain at the forefront of professional development and operational excellence.

About Ability™

Ability is the forefront of Learning and Development (L&D) innovation, providing a dynamic platform tailored for heavily-regulated industries seeking to align employee growth with strategic business objectives. With over 30 years of pioneering L&D technology, Ability offers an integrated learning and compliance management system alongside a robust competency development framework. This powerful combination ensures employees achieve and maintain the necessary skills and compliance standards to thrive in an ever-evolving global workforce. Ascend with personalized learning paths, achieve with real-time compliance monitoring, and assure enterprise-wide standards, all with Ability—where competencies are mastered, not just managed. Learn more at my-ability.com

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

Media Contact: Clay Kindred, [email protected]

SOURCE The Competency Alliance