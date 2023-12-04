Ability Unveils Game-Changing Move: "Max Access" Accessibility Toolbar Now Free Forever

Ability makes a strategic move towards creating a more inclusive digital world by announcing its industry-leading accessibility toolbar, "Max Access," will now be available for free, forever.

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ability, a trailblazer in digital accessibility solutions, has taken a monumental step towards inclusivity by announcing that the latest version of its industry-leading accessibility toolbar, "Max Access," will now be available for free, forever. This strategic decision aligns with Ability's core mission of making the digital world universally accessible.

Key Features of Max Access:

Seamless Web Accessibility: Max Access empowers users to navigate the web with ease, providing customizable features that cater to individual needs. From adjustable font sizes to text-to-speech translations in over 20 languages, Max Access ensures a personalized and inclusive online experience for everyone.

Smart Contrast and Color Adjustments: Enhancing readability for users with visual impairments including hyperopia and color blindness, Max Access offers intelligent contrast and color adjustments. This feature ensures that content remains clear and legible, regardless of individual visual preferences.

Intuitive Navigation Tools: Max Access introduces user-friendly navigation tools, simplifying the online experience for individuals with various abilities. With easy-to-use controls, users can tailor their browsing experience to suit their unique requirements.

Enhanced Keyboard Shortcuts: To streamline accessibility, Max Access incorporates enhanced keyboard shortcuts, allowing users to navigate and interact with websites effortlessly with keyboards or alternative inputs. This feature is designed to empower users with mobility challenges.

Compatibility Across Devices: Whether browsing on desktop, tablet, or mobile, Max Access seamlessly integrates with various platforms and browsers. Its adaptability ensures a consistent accessibility experience across devices.

Compatibility Across Web Platforms: It doesn't matter if your website is custom coded or built on a platform like WordPress, Wix, or Shopify. Max Access integrates in just minutes to any website.

Why Free Forever?

Breaking Barriers: Ability believes that accessibility is a fundamental right, not a privilege. By making Max Access free forever, the company aims to break down financial barriers and make inclusive digital experiences accessible to all.

Community Impact: This move reflects Ability's commitment to creating a positive impact on the digital community. By offering Max Access for free, Ability hopes to encourage widespread adoption of accessibility features and contribute to a more inclusive online environment.

Empowering Organizations: Organizations committed to accessibility now have an invaluable tool at their disposal. Max Access, with its advanced features, can be seamlessly integrated into websites, assisting in compliance with accessibility standards and enhancing user experience.

Quotes:

Shaylor Murray, CEO at Ability, expressed the company's vision, stating, "Our decision to make Max Access free is a strategic move towards creating a more inclusive digital world. We believe that accessibility is not a privilege but a necessity, and Max Access is a great contribution to that vision."

About Ability:

Ability is a global leader in digital accessibility that has continually broken down barriers in the industry to make the internet more accessible to people with disabilities. Beyond Max Access, Ability offers full human led auditing of websites, video games, and software to certify compliance with the WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) and other international standards. Ability works with world leading brands and organizations like the Canadian Federal Government, Bank of America, and Walmart but is proud to also provide countless small businesses with affordable accessibility solutions.

