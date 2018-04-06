Abine's DeleteMe achieves milestone: 10,000,000 consumer opt-outs

There are more than two-dozen large US-based data brokers that are the main buyers and sellers of personal data. These include companies such as White Pages, Spokeo, Intelius, Addresses.com, Peoplefinders and more who buy and sell updated personal data on over 300 million Americans.

What info does the DeleteMe service find and remove?

DeleteMe is an online service that searches a set of the largest data broker web sites that list and sell personal data, finds out if your specific data is there and is being sold, and opts you out so you are removed from further searches. Every site can list dozens of specific pieces of personal information such as:

Your name, email address, phone number, age, sex, family members

Pictures of your home linked to your physical address and estimated home value

Your political affiliation and any court / law activity involving you

Much more… detailed profiles are for sale for between $1 - $50

Is selling consumers' personal information legal in the United States?

Yes - as long as the personal information is considered 'public record' and was legally collected or purchased. Data brokers regularly scrape public profile info from Facebook.

DeleteMe for individuals is priced starting at $129 / year for one person – and includes four reports of where and what personal info was found – and what was removed.

DeleteMe is now used by 35% of the Fortune 50 – by executives and leadership teams and can be extended to general employees as an HR benefit.

About Abine, The Online Privacy Company

The Online Privacy Company, Abine, is the creator of DeleteMe for removing information made public about you online and of Blur, the only password manager and digital wallet that protects passwords, payments and privacy. Abine's solutions have been trusted by over 25 million people worldwide.

