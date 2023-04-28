Abingdon Co. and The National WASP WWII Museum Launch New Watch Collection

Female-owned watch brand Abingdon Co. partners with the National WASP WWII Museum to kick off honoring the legendary WWII female pilots.

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Abingdon Co., the female-owned company that creates watches for women, launches its new watch series: Legends, a series that pays homage to the incredible women throughout time that have broken barriers and defied all odds. To kick off the series, the company created a small-batch of commemorative aviation watches in collaboration with The National WASP WWII Museum to honor the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP). The watch will be unveiled to the public during the museum's annual WASP Homecoming Celebration and Fly-in this weekend in Sweetwater, Texas. After the unveiling, the watches will take their first flight on a BT13 aircraft with the Chick Fighter Pilots, an active all-female flight group, at the historic Avenger Field where the WASP trained during WWII, followed by a live auction.

The watch features the official WASP wings insignia on the face, and the words "WASP - Women Airforce Service Pilots" engraved on the back. It has the number 38 on the dial in memory of the 38 WASP who died in service. On the functional side, the watch features three time zones, four hands, a date function, Super Luminova markings, and a bi-directional rotating bezel for tracking a third time zone. In total, there will only be 1,102 watches created as part of collaboration to honor the 1,102 WASP who served during WWII. The limited-edition watches come in two color options, silver and two-tone, featuring a smooth and durable brown leather band and starting at $775 and offered in a special collectors box.

On the functional side, the watch features three time zones, four hands, a date function, Super Luminova markings, and a bi-directional rotating bezel for tracking a third time zone. The interior consists of a silver sunray dial, rivet hour markings, softened stainless steel carvings, and a Ronda 505.24H Swiss quartz.

About Abingdon Co.

Founder and CEO Abingdon Mullin founded the Las Vegas-based company in 2006 during a roundtable conversation with energetic pilots and mechanics who expressed their desires for a fully functional watch. With a market that predominantly serves the male consumer, women have struggled to find purpose-built watches designed to withstand all. The Abingdon Co. offers a range of watches that meet the needs of women who do more including innovative technology including surgical-grade stainless steel, sapphire crystals, Japanese and Swiss movements and genuine leather bands. Abingdon Co. watches are available for purchase at www.abingdonco.com . For additional information including a full list of retailers visit the brand website or Instagram or YouTube

About The National WASP WWII Museum

The National WASP WWII Museum began in 2002 with the vision of two women, WASP Deanie Bishop Parrish and her daughter, Nancy Parrish. They believed the history of the Women Airforce Service Pilots should be showcased at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas on the grounds where most of the WASP trained during World War II. Today, the museum features a beautiful exhibit gallery and sponsors a plethora of programs dedicated to preserving the history of the WASP and its airfield to promote their legacy down to our youngest generation. For more information, visit www.waspmuseum.org.

