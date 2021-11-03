Abingdon Co. Celebrates 14 Years Launching Tactical 'Jane' Watch for Women in Outdoors/Military

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abingdon Co. ( www.TheAbingdonCo.com ) is adding three models to its new Tactical watch line, Jane, and two models to its new SCUBA Dive line, Nadia, in celebration of its fourteen year anniversary: November 3, 2021. Designed and final assembled in Las Vegas, Nevada, the new Jane timepiece is American built with an Ameriquartz movement by FTS, an Arizona-based movement supplier/assembler. The Jane and Nadia timepieces are the first watches by The Abingdon Co. to have a bi-directional compass and a ruler built into the back of the watch. Both timepieces have a compact 35mm case size combined with a robust 20ATM (660 ft) water-resistance not often found in such a condensed package.

Jane Tactical Watch by The Abingdon Co. in Outlaw, released on the 14 year company anniversary as a watch for women in the outdoors and military industries. Nadia Dive Watch by The Abingdon Co. in Black Abyss will be the second color option for the new dive watch tested by the Women Divers Hall of Fame.

Beginning with pilot watches for women fourteen years ago, The Abingdon Co. is expanding its reach to offer purpose-built watches for women in the outdoors and tactical markets with the introduction of Jane. Designed and tested by nine existing customers who are active in the outdoors and military industries, it took three years to develop Jane to be the best tactical watch offered for women, combining structural integrity of a brushed 316L Stainless Steel case and screw down crowns with a hardened sapphire crystal. Together with military time conversion, standard and metric rulers, a bi-directional compass, glow-in-the-dark dial markings, day and date display, a diver's bezel, and its Ameriquartz Caliber 7122 quartz movement, Jane is built to be as tough as the women whose wrists she will adorn.

The new much-anticipated dive watch, Nadia, which originally debuted in 2019, will now available in a second black and pink version called Black Abyss along with its first white and blue color combination, Whitewater. Powered by the Seiko TMI NH06 Automatic movement, Nadia has a 40+ hour power reserve and can dive down to depths of 20ATM. Two screw-down crowns assist in maintaining the water resistance while also controlling the time function and a bi-directional compass. The 16mm silicone strap has been intentionally elongated to fit over wet suits and thicker dry suits.

"In March, I spoke about the new frontier of the company with the introduction of our first Automotive watch, the Jordan. Jane and Nadia are continuing our effort to create purpose-built watches for women who do more," says company CEO/Founder Abingdon Mullin. "Fourteen years has reinforced for us one thing: women are go-getters and need tools like a watch to help them do what they do best, be it fly airplanes, dive oceans, race cars, or serve in our military. They live, work, and play in extreme environments where a watch is not just for looks. It has to serve a purpose."

Following the launch on The Navy Exchange in late October, The Abingdon Co. is developing more emphasis on women in the military. With the NEXCOM launch, current and retired military can use their veteran's discounts while shopping online for Abingdon watches on the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marine exchange websites. The Jane enforces the intentions of The Abingdon Co. to support women in the armed forces. For years, many servicewomen have been wearing Abingdon watches and have relayed to the company what is lacking in the watch world for them. Taking their input and building a women's tactical watch was an answer to the needs and desires of American troops.

The Jane will be available in Covert, Mission, and Outlaw and are available online through theabingdonco.com and certain authorized retail partners. In addition, both Jane and Nadia will come with a 5 Year Limited Warranty and is eligible for the MX2 Maintenance Plan and I2 2 Year Insurance Plan.

The Jane is now available for purchase for $629.00 USD and the Nadia for $829.00 USD. Specifications and Photos can be found online at https://www.theabingdonco.com/blogs/news

About: The Abingdon Co. ( www.theabingdonco.com ) is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and direct-to-consumer retailer of women's technical performance watches. Its line of "Watches for women who do more," offers multiple functions with unique interchangeable bands. The non-profit side of the company, Abingdon Foundation, has a mission to promote the female pursuit of STEAM industries through networking, community, and scholarships.

Contact:

Abingdon Mullin

702-530-9438

[email protected]

SOURCE The Abingdon Co.

Related Links

http://www.theabingdonco.com

