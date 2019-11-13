Abingworth Appoints Neil Cooper as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abingworth, the international investment group dedicated to life sciences, today announced the appointment of Neil Cooper as Chief Financial Officer, based in the London office. He succeeds James Abell who is retiring after 21 years with the firm.

Neil has 19 years' professional experience in venture capital, private equity and financial services. He joins Abingworth from Kennet Partners Ltd, an international growth equity company, at which he was Finance Director. He has previously held senior finance roles at Robert W Baird, Baird Capital Partners Europe and at Advent Venture Partners. Neil is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a degree in Biochemistry from the University of Warwick.

Neil's role at Abingworth will be to manage the finances and administration of the business across its locations in the UK and US and to support fundraising and investment activities.

Tim Haines, Chairman & Managing Partner, said: "I am delighted to welcome Neil to the Abingworth team. He brings excellent financial management experience as well as a high level of operational knowledge of working in the venture capital and private equity space. We are confident that, with these skills and experience, Neil will ensure the continued smooth running of all financial aspects of the business."

"I would also like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Abingworth team to thank James Abell for his dedicated service over the past two decades. He has been integral to the success of the company over that period, significantly impacting all aspects of the financial and operational functioning of the firm and in the process setting incredibly high standards that will continue to serve as strong foundations for the future. We wish him a very well deserved and enjoyable retirement."

Neil Cooper added: "I am excited to be joining a company with such a strong heritage and successful track record as a transatlantic investor in the life sciences sector. Working in this dynamic environment and with the excellent Abingworth team, I am well equipped to continue and progress the outstanding work that James has done. I look forward to getting started."

About Abingworth

Abingworth is a leading transatlantic life sciences investment firm. We help transform cutting-edge science into novel medicines by providing capital and expertise to top calibre management teams and building world-class companies. Since 1973, Abingworth has invested in approximately 160 life science companies, leading to more than 40 M&A/exits and over 65 IPOs. Our therapeutic focused investments fall into 3 categories: seed and early-stage, development stage, and clinical co-development. Abingworth supports its portfolio companies with a team of experienced professionals at offices in London, Menlo Park (California) and Boston.

