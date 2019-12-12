Abiomed (ABMD) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Abiomed, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Abiomed, Inc. ("Abiomed ") (NASDAQ: ABMD) on behalf of investors. Abiomed engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart.

Specifically, the investigation seeks to determine whether certain statements regarding the Company's Impella heart pumps were false and misleading when made. On November 17, 2019, clinical studies were presented at the American Heart Association's ("AHA") annual meeting in Philadelphia that presented data questioning the safety and effectiveness of Abiomed's Impella heart pumps. Following this news, the price of Abiomed shares plummeted $45.14 per share to close at $178.09 per share on Monday, November 18, 2019, a decline of more than 20%.

