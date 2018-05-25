ABIOMED Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P MidCap 400 constituent ABIOMED Inc. (NASD: ABMD) will replace Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: WYN) in the S&P 500, Wyndham Worldwide will replace Microsemi Corp. (NASD: MSCC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASD: PRAH) will replace ABIOMED in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, May 31 . S&P 500 constituent Microchip Technology Inc. (NASD: MCHP) is acquiring Microsemi in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Wyndham Worldwide is being moved to the S&P MidCap 400 in anticipation of its upcoming spin-off transaction which will result in post spin-off market capitalizations that are more representative of the mid-cap market space.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 1 , replacing GameStop Inc. (NYSE: GME), which will be removed from the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 4 , and GameStop will replace Fred's Inc. (NASD: FRED) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on June 4 . New S&P MidCap 400 constituent Wyndham Worldwide, which is changing its name to Wyndham Destinations Inc. and its ticker symbol to WYND, is spinning off Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a transaction expected to be effective on June 1 . Post spin-off, Wyndham Destinations will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. GameStop has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space. Fred's is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600.

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) will replace Office Depot Inc. (NASD: ODP) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Office Depot will replace Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 4 . S&P 500 constituent DXC Technology Co. (NYSE: DXC) is spinning off Perspecta in a transaction expected to be effective on June 1 . Post spin-off, DXC Technology will remain in the S&P 500. Office Depot has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space. Roadrunner Transportation Systems is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600.

ABIOMED engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices. Headquartered in Danvers, MA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Wyndham Worldwide provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry index.

PRA Health Sciences, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Life Sciences Tools & Services Sub-Industry index.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates as a hotel franchisor. Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry index.

GameStop operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. Headquartered in Grapevine, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Computer & Electronics Retail Sub-Industry index.

Perspecta provides information technology services to government customers. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS IT Consulting & Other Services Sub-Industry index.

Office Depot is an omni-channel provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Specialty Stores Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – MAY 31, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED ABIOMED Health Care Health Care Equipment DELETED Wyndham Worldwide Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Resorts & Cruise

Lines



S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – MAY 31, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC

SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Wyndham

Worldwide Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

PRA Health

Sciences Health Care Life Sciences Tools & Services DELETED Microsemi Information Technology Semiconductors

ABIOMED Health Care Health Care Equipment



S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – JUNE 1, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC

SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Wyndham Hotels &

Resorts Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines



S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – JUNE 4, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Perspecta Information Technology IT Consulting & Other

Services DELETED GameStop Consumer Discretionary Computer & Electronics

Retail

Office Depot Consumer Discretionary Specialty Stores



S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 4, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED GameStop Consumer Discretionary Computer & Electronics

Retail

Office Depot Consumer Discretionary Specialty Stores DELETED Fred's Consumer Discretionary General Merchandise

Stores

Roadrunner

Transportation

Systems Industrials Trucking

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

