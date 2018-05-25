ABIOMED Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:
- S&P MidCap 400 constituent ABIOMED Inc. (NASD: ABMD) will replace Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: WYN) in the S&P 500, Wyndham Worldwide will replace Microsemi Corp. (NASD: MSCC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASD: PRAH) will replace ABIOMED in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, May 31. S&P 500 constituent Microchip Technology Inc. (NASD: MCHP) is acquiring Microsemi in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Wyndham Worldwide is being moved to the S&P MidCap 400 in anticipation of its upcoming spin-off transaction which will result in post spin-off market capitalizations that are more representative of the mid-cap market space.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 1, replacing GameStop Inc. (NYSE: GME), which will be removed from the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 4, and GameStop will replace Fred's Inc. (NASD: FRED) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on June 4. New S&P MidCap 400 constituent Wyndham Worldwide, which is changing its name to Wyndham Destinations Inc. and its ticker symbol to WYND, is spinning off Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a transaction expected to be effective on June 1. Post spin-off, Wyndham Destinations will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. GameStop has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space. Fred's is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) will replace Office Depot Inc. (NASD: ODP) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Office Depot will replace Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 4. S&P 500 constituent DXC Technology Co. (NYSE: DXC) is spinning off Perspecta in a transaction expected to be effective on June 1. Post spin-off, DXC Technology will remain in the S&P 500. Office Depot has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space. Roadrunner Transportation Systems is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600.
ABIOMED engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices. Headquartered in Danvers, MA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.
Wyndham Worldwide provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry index.
PRA Health Sciences, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Life Sciences Tools & Services Sub-Industry index.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates as a hotel franchisor. Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry index.
GameStop operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. Headquartered in Grapevine, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Computer & Electronics Retail Sub-Industry index.
Perspecta provides information technology services to government customers. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS IT Consulting & Other Services Sub-Industry index.
Office Depot is an omni-channel provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Specialty Stores Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P 500 INDEX – MAY 31, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
ABIOMED
|
Health Care
|
Health Care Equipment
|
DELETED
|
Wyndham
Worldwide
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Hotels, Resorts & Cruise
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – MAY 31, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Wyndham
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|
PRA Health
|
Health Care
|
Life Sciences Tools & Services
|
DELETED
|
Microsemi
|
Information Technology
|
Semiconductors
|
ABIOMED
|
Health Care
|
Health Care Equipment
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – JUNE 1, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Wyndham Hotels &
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – JUNE 4, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Perspecta
|
Information Technology
|
IT Consulting & Other
|
DELETED
|
GameStop
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Computer & Electronics
|
Office Depot
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Specialty Stores
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 4, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
GameStop
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Computer & Electronics
|
Office Depot
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Specialty Stores
|
DELETED
|
Fred's
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
General Merchandise
|
Roadrunner
|
Industrials
|
Trucking
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
