Abiquo 5.2 Released: Simplifies visualization of cloud resources, helps optimization and protection of your company's cloud infrastructure and makes it easier to control cloud bills

BARCELONA, Spain, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abiquo , the leading Cloud Management Provider, releases version 5.2, which delivers new functionalities for business competitive advantage along with new enhancements that help cloud users simplify tasks and workflow.

DRaaS: Zerto integration to secure cloud resources

Multi-cloud environments require a powerful backup system to allow companies to cover their customized disaster recovery needs and to help that purpose, Abiquo 5.2 introduces the new DRaaS feature providing self-service disaster recovery for Abiquo users, by adding its first integration with Zerto for vCenter.

This new integration simplifies the process of disaster recovery and also enables users to set up their own DR policies and perform failover tests and failovers directly in Zerto.

The new elements added in Abiquo, such as the Protection Managers representing the Zerto Virtual Managers and the DR protection button, will save administrators time securing VMs by allowing customization of their specific disaster recovery tasks.

Enhanced Google Cloud Integration

Abiquo 5.2 offers a new plugin that improves and extends the previous support for Google Cloud . Thanks to this new integration, users will be able to use more Google Cloud features directly from Abiquo which will enhance the ability to manage public cloud resources from the same place, which makes life easier for administrators.

Some of the new features available in Abiquo include the ability to deploy VMs with Google Cloud's hardware profiles, manage VPC networks, subnets, internal and external IPs, add public cloud regions, load public projects with VM templates and create a catalog, automatic subnet creation for test environments, remote access with the user's SSH key or template password, view Google Cloud billing for projects, amongst others.

Other Abiquo core features, such as scaling and action plans' automation are now available for Google Cloud too.

Azure ARM Resource groups

Abiquo 5.2 extends and enhances its Azure ARM integration including support for Resource Groups , enabling users to manage groups of resources across multiple regions in Azure.

Thanks to this powerful new feature, companies will be able to get more control over cloud resources, saving important amounts of time and reducing management difficulty, increasing agility in dealing with admin tasks, making it possible to be more efficient in managing costs too.

Abiquo helps your business gain full control of your resources through the new Global section in the virtual datacenters' view which makes it possible to quickly create, edit and delete resource groups in the virtual datacenter, as well as perform additional actions, such as edit entities and move VMs from one resource group to another.

Multicloud tagging

Abiquo 5.2 adds multicloud tag management to help optimize your multicloud infrastructure, adding extra visibility, and the ability to create reports and, thus, achieve greater comprehension and management of your multicloud resources.

Tag Management in Abiquo enables you to group all the resources for the same project across your whole multicloud platform, making it easier to identify and group resources by tags in public and private cloud, as well as in the most popular public cloud providers (AWS and Microsoft Azure). Also, create internal tags for Abiquo resources, such as virtual appliances, that only exist in the Abiquo platform. In addition, Abiquo's UI has been properly adapted to make it even easier for you to search and display resources with tags.

Good use of tagging can improve your Azure resource groups strategy too, as you can associate tags to your resource groups which will ensure greater optimization of all resources.

Visualization and organization of billing data

Abiquo 5.2 improves performance of the existing provider billing data feature leading companies to easier administration management thanks to an automatic installation and simplified configuration of billing data display.

Administrators can now configure and schedule the download of billing data to deliver more customized, consistent and updated data according to their own company needs or any hierarchical organization design (resellers, business units or external customers). Those can now enjoy a simpler configuration and enhanced organization of billing details, including a new customized configuration for tenant properties which brings better management of the different prices in the hierarchy.

In addition, Abiquo enhances its budgets feature to use daily cost usage data from the provider, instead of consolidated bills, making it more flexible and responsive including more frequent budget consumption updates.

Display custom metrics of VApps and Scaling Groups

Abiquo 5.2 helps visualize metrics for cloud and infrastructure entities in a clearer, more powerful way, helping you to gain a better understanding of relevant information at a glance with the addition of metric displays for virtual appliances and scaling groups.

Filter the metrics displayed according to your business needs. Customize and get the information you need through the new metrics button on the Virtual appliance cards, the Scaling group icon, and the scaling groups view. Also, the Monitoring tab in the virtual appliance includes a new page for the Virtual appliance metrics, offering a more detailed view.

Azure standard SKUs: public IPs and load balancers

Abiquo 5.2 enhances support for Azure Standard SKUs which adds more features and functionalities, such as a larger backend pool size and Availability Zones.

This adds a big competitive advantage for your company allowing work with Availability Sets which brings your business a lot more protection, reducing the probability of a network failure to a very low rate.

The extra support added for Standard SKUs with standard public IPs and standard load balancers adds advanced features, introducing enhancements that will translate into a more granular control of traffic to your applications.

VM icons customization and support for ESXi 7.0

In addition to the available icon change for VM templates, now you can customize the default VM icons for each OS without having to change it for every template and choose the branding theme and icons you want to create exceptional VM templates.

Abiquo 5.2 also supports vSphere version 7.0.

About Abiquo

Founded in 2006 with headquarters in London and offices in Europe, Abiquo is a leading developer of Hybrid Cloud management solutions.

Abiquo delivers cloud orchestration software for cloud service providers; Abiquo multicloud platform allows customers to quickly build and monetise cloud services, whilst managing hybrid, private or public cloud infrastructure from one intuitive portal.

Abiquo serves the complex needs of enterprises and service providers as they advance their virtualization implementations into cloud services, adding value through greater efficiency, visibility, simplicity and control.

