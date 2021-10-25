ABL Space raises $200 million of fresh capital, increases valuation to $2.4 billion

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABL Space Systems has closed a $200 million expansion of its Series B investment round, bringing the company's valuation to $2.4 billion. The round was led by and comprised of ABL's existing investor syndicate. ABL has now raised a total of $420 million since founding.

ABL is serving a large manifest of active contracts with fourteen distinct customers across the commercial, defense, intelligence, and science sectors totaling over 75 launches, not including non-binding memoranda or letters of interest.