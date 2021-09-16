ABL Space selected for NASA Cryogenic Demonstration Mission

In support of the mission, ABL will leverage the flexibility of the GS0 deployable launch system, which is purpose-built to rapidly activate new launch sites and support unique customer missions. The GS0 functionality will be extended to meet NASA's mission need for LH 2 operations. ABL will also advance RS1 with a hydrogen-compatible fairing and payload support systems.

This selection marks ABL's first NASA science mission award and 60th mission contracted with the prime contractor, Lockheed Martin.

"We do a lot of work at ABL focused on serving our customers' needs in the immediate future. Science missions like this let our team look further out onto the horizon and contribute to NASA's long-term roadmap of human exploration of the solar system." says Dan Piemont, President of ABL Space Systems. "This cryo demo is a great example of the unique science missions enabled by low-cost, dedicated launch, and we're happy that RS1 was chosen."

About ABL Space Systems

Founded in 2017, ABL develops low-cost launch vehicles and launch systems for the small satellite industry. ABL is headquartered in El Segundo, California, U.S. To learn more, visit www.ablspacesystems.com.

SOURCE ABL Space Systems Company

Related Links

https://www.ablspacesystems.com

