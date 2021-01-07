Ablacon, Inc. Announces $30 Million Series B Financing and Expansion of Scientific Advisory Board

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ablacon, Inc., an Ajax Health-backed company, announced the close of a $30 million Series B financing, with Zeus Health joining as new lead investor. Ablacon also announced the addition of Dr. David Haines, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and Director of the Heart Rhythm Center at Beaumont Health, Royal Oak, MI, to the company's scientific advisory board (SAB).

Ablacon plans to use the new funds to advance the company's product portfolio and continue expanding patient access to the CE Marked Ablamap® system. Dr. Haines will join the rest of the Ablacon all-star SAB to work with the company to map out a clinical research strategy to methodically demonstrate the promise of using Electrographic Flow and Ablamap to improve patient care in atrial fibrillation (AF).

"I'm thrilled to have Zeus Health join Ablacon as we work to bring this game changing technology to market," says Duke Rohlen, Ablacon CEO and healthcare industry veteran. "I welcome Dr. Haines to the team – he is a true innovator in the field of electrophysiology and we are excited to have him join the other thought-leaders on our world-class scientific advisory board." The Ablacon SAB also includes Hugh Calkins, MD; John Hummel, MD; Vivek Reddy, MD; and Atul Verma, MD.

"When I was introduced to Ablacon's Electrographic Flow technology, I was impressed by its novel approach and exciting results," says Haines. "The technology brings together many of the theories and concepts in the field of electrophysiology and transforms them into an actual product that is intuitive and actionable. I'm looking forward to using the system with my patients when the technology comes to the United States in 2021."

About Ablacon

Ablacon, Inc. has offices in Menlo Park, California, Munich, Germany and Denver, Colorado, and has developed an advanced mapping system to guide the treatment of atrial fibrillation, the most frequent cardiac arrhythmia. The company's system uses advanced algorithms and machine learning to precisely localize and characterize the sources of AF and to guide targeted therapy by visualizing the Electrographic Flow within the cardiac chambers. The company's technology obtained CE Mark in 2018 and is currently being used in Europe.

www.ablacon.com

About Ajax Health

Ajax Health seeks to identify, support and scale disruptive technologies in the healthcare space. Taking an active operating role, the Ajax team has a proven track record of helping companies of all sizes, stages and structures achieve their value-creation goals. Ajax Health is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA and backed by an investor group led by HealthQuest Capital along with Polaris Partners and Aisling Capital.

www.ajaxhealth.com

About Zeus Health

Zeus Health, a partnership between leading global investment firm KKR and Ajax Health, is a platform focused on investing in and operating a portfolio of emerging medical device companies.

