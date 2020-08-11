Able Awards George Mason Scholarship

Kuhn feels strongly about Able's ties to the academic setting and sees huge value beyond the conventional platform for recruiting. "The association with an academic setting is a great reminder to us that we need to remain teachable as a company," says Kuhn. "Staying in touch with the next generation's energy and ideas serves as a form of obsolescence insurance for us."

Scholarship recipient Tep was extremely complimentary of the efforts by the moving company to connect with students and appreciated the opportunity to interact with members from the business community. "This has been a nice way to highlight my academic accomplishments, "says Tep. "And the whole experience has left me following what Able is doing as a company."

GMU Professor Vadakkepatt was introduced to Able by a former business school student and was impressed by the company's Leadership Team. "We appreciate the support of Able for our students and look forward to further collaboration with the Business School in the future," says Vadakkepatt.

Able supports the George Mason University Career Services as another way of staying current with the next generation of young professionals. Human Resources manager at Able Angie Hall has worked with the center to provide mock interviews to its students wishing to brush up on their interview skills. "This is a great opportunity for students to hone their skills, but it also gives us great insight into what these future job seekers are interested in and what matters to them," she says.

Sponsorship of University Career Services Job Fairs in the past has been another way that Able has been able to connect with students, and due to the outbreak of COVID-19 the company looks forward to participating in a virtual job fair later this month. Able works with the center to ensure students are aware of job opportunities and internships available at the company as well through the Career Center Handshake platform.

The relationship with George Mason University has taken years to build and Able is proud of the many different ways it has been possible to make its company available to students.

Able CEO Joe Singleton firmly believes in the mission of academic outreach and is pleased to be offering a third academic scholarship to be awarded this fall at George Mason. "We certainly know that college is an expensive endeavor and we are grateful to be able to help out," says Singleton. "But I also firmly believe that we are the real beneficiaries here. The exposure to the next generation workforce and the ideas they will be showing up with are priceless."

