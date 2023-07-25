Able CDP Introduces a Revenue Analytics app for Stripe - Insights at Your Fingertips

The New App Seamlessly Embeds Advanced Data Intelligence within the Stripe Dashboard

LONDON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Able CDP, an innovator in customer data platforms, is proud to announce the launch of its app for Stripe revenue analytics. This pioneering tool equips businesses with in-depth insights into their Stripe revenue, conveniently embedded within the familiar Stripe Dashboard. Users can effortlessly access and leverage this powerful data intelligence at their fingertips, enabling informed, data-driven decisions with just a few clicks.

The Able CDP app for Stripe offers two key functionalities: comprehensive revenue attribution and detailed customer journey mapping. Revenue attribution provides users with granular visibility into the sources contributing to their Stripe revenue. The app attributes Stripe conversions to specific marketing sources, campaigns, or landing pages, enriching the native Stripe Dashboard with advanced data analytics.

Simultaneously, the app provides quick access to intricate customer journey maps, highlighting each customer's interaction from the point of origin to post-purchase engagement. This critical information, conveniently accessible from the Stripe Dashboard, enables businesses to refine their marketing strategies and foster enhanced customer relationships.

Able CDP Founder and CEO, Paul Titov, articulates the significance of this innovative offering: "In today's digital era, it's not enough to have data. Businesses must understand their data and be able to access it conveniently and efficiently. Our analytics app for Stripe doesn't just offer insights; it brings them directly to your Stripe Dashboard. It's about making data intelligence accessible and actionable, delivering crucial insights right where you need them, when you need them. That's the Able CDP promise."

Highlighting the app's unique benefits, Titov further shares, "What truly sets Able CDP apart is its seamless integration with Stripe. The app enables businesses to enjoy robust functionality, a user-friendly interface, and advanced analytics without leaving their Stripe Dashboard. We are excited to empower businesses to transform their Stripe data into a strategic asset for growth and customer engagement."

The Able CDP app for Stripe is the future of convenient, in-dashboard data analytics, helping businesses optimize their marketing efforts, create personalized customer experiences, and drive increased revenue. Able CDP encourages businesses to explore the impact that immediate, actionable insights can deliver.

For more information about Able CDP or to start a free trial, visit https://www.ablecdp.com/solutions/stripe-revenue-attribution-and-analytics

About Able CDP:

Able CDP is a trailblazer in customer data platforms, delivering solutions that convert data into actionable insights. Their mission is to empower businesses to make data-driven decisions and forge meaningful customer relationships from within their existing platforms.

