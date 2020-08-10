Able Commercial Division Making Tracks

"When a company grows like we have since this division was started 8 years ago, you expect at least a small level of failure to take place to some degree," he states, "and this has just not taken place even a tiny bit."

The entire company takes pride in their quick Covid-19 response that has resulted in 100% workforce retention, and safety practices that have allowed them to work through the pandemic. The commercial division doubled their revenue from 2019 by June 15 and is hoping to triple it by year end. The company is positioned to hit the 50 million revenue benchmark this year or next. With clients like Freddie Mac, Capital One, Micron, CGI, and Oracle, Able is attracting new business all the time.

Able has become the specialty mover of choice for Washington D.C.'s top law firms, with recent relocations for Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, LLP., Hunton Andrews Kurth, LLP., and King & Spalding, LLP. Able Senior Sales Executive Chris Cox is looking at many more moves like these and says, "the success of these moves can all be traced back to good communication, trust, and dependability."

Operations Manager for the Commercial Division at Able Vytas Janascius is especially proud of the lack of ego involved with the Able Leadership Team. "Companies that have done the same thing for 30 years will continue to do the same thing for 30 more," he says, "they don't want change. When I go to the leadership team at Able with a new idea, I am going to get the green light to try it."

Steve Kuhn, Chief Operating Officer at Able, developed the Commercial Division at Able when he arrived in 2012 after departing his family's company JK Moving. At the behest of the Singleton Family he developed what he considers the best Leadership Team in the moving industry.

"The culture at Able is second to none, and when Office Movers shut down a few years ago and the executives were released form their non-competition agreements, almost all of them came to Able's Commercial Division. This is relevant since non-competition agreements were just banned for many positions in Virgina starting June 1 of this year. I know the people working in this industry intimately at every level, and given choices, they are going to want to join our team. We treat everyone like family, and they can leave any time they want."

Able's Commercial Division moved into its new 100,000 SF facility at Merritt Park Drive in Manassas in early 2019, and expansion plans are already underway. Able hosted all the attendees from the first ever AMSA "Independent and Small Movers Conference" at its Commercial location in late 2019, and CEO Joe Singleton could not have been prouder of every employee in the division.

"Watching Mike Murphy address 100 movers from all over the country outside of our new Commercial Headquarters gave me an unreal amount of family pride," says Singleton. "I will never forget some of the compliments I got that day. I am grateful to the entire Leadership Team at Able and consider it an honor to do my best to keep them happy."

Check out our website at www.ablemoving.com

Follow us on Twitter @ablemovinginc

Like us on Facebook @AblemovingVA

SOURCE Able Moving & Storage

Related Links

http://www.ablemoving.com

