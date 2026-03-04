Able Innovations Deploys Robotic Patient Delivery Platform in the U.S.

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center adopts automated patient handling platform (ALTA Platform®) to

further patient care, workforce wellbeing

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Able Innovations, a medical robotic solutions company, has partnered with Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC) to introduce its robotic patient handling platform, ALTA Platform® to the U.S.

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is the first U.S. hospital to implement the ALTA Platform®, which automates lateral patient transfers to reduce injury risk for caregivers, enhance comfort and dignity for patients, and create operational efficiencies.

Initially launched in Canada, the ALTA Platform® enables a single staff member to safely perform patient transfers between beds, imaging tables, OR and procedure suite tables, stretchers and other sites within the acute-care setting. By merging advanced robotics with human touch, this device is designed to improve safety, streamline workflows and elevate the overall care experience.

"We are extremely proud to deploy our first-of-its-kind ALTA Platform® at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center and collaborate to develop new models of care," said Jayiesh Singh, CEO of Able Innovations. "As leaders in adoption of health care innovation, Lahey and its leadership team have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving patient care, staff well-being and sustainability through the application of cutting-edge technology."

This initiative aligns with the mission of the Lahey Innovation Hub, which works to advance digital solutions, emerging technologies and innovative care models that improve patient outcomes. It also supports LHMC's environmental stewardship goals. Traditional patient-transfer methods often rely on disposable, friction-reducing devices that contribute to medical waste. Able Innovations estimates that the ALTA Platform® could reduce greenhouse emissions by up to 90 percent when compared to single-patient-use plastics over a 10-year period.

"This collaboration exemplifies Lahey Hospital & Medical Center's commitment to identifying unmet clinical needs and accelerating the adoption of high-impact technologies," said Susan Moffatt-Bruce, MD, PhD, president of LHMC. "By aligning patient care, workforce well-being and sustainable health care, the initiative advances human-centered innovation with measurable impact."

Workforce safety is a driving force behind the ALTA Platform®. Lateral patient transfers are among the most physically demanding tasks for frontline staff, often leading to musculoskeletal injuries and burnout. The ALTA Platform® aims to reduce strain for both nursing and transport teams while streamlining operations.

Through the initiative, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center and Able Innovations will develop new workflows that offload the non-clinical and labor-intensive task of patient transfers to the ALTA Platform®. This will allow staff to focus on clinical decision-making and direct patient interaction, thus improving day-to-day workflow and supporting long-term sustainability of frontline health care professionals.

"Safe patient handling has long challenged frontline staff," said Scott James, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer for LHMC. "This technology improves that reality by reducing manual strain and improving the patient experience, supporting both clinical excellence and workforce well-being."

About Able Innovations

Able Innovations stands as a visionary force in the modernization of healthcare automation and utilizes cutting-edge robotics to reimagine the critical task of patient handling. By transforming labor-intensive processes into seamless workflows, Able Innovations empowers forward-thinking health systems to secure a safer and more sustainable future. Their commitment to engineering a standard of care ensures that hospitals can protect their workforce and improve operations, while delivering the dignified and high-quality experiences that patients deserve.

