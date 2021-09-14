Able Loads Up on Goodwill with Ronald McDonald

" The degree to which Able employees have become involved with the RMHCDC partnership is heartwarming," says Melanie Bounds. "We already have 16 employees that will be running in the 11 th Annual Red Shoe 5k Run & Walk on October 3," adds Bounds, "and we are shooting for 25."

Chenault was proud to represent Able at the event and sees the company's involvement in the cause and others like it as a clear indication of strong company leadership. "There are so many companies out there that seem to lack focus when it comes to philanthropy," says Chenault, "so it feels great to work for one that actively talks about what they want to be involved in as a team and then acts on it together. Everyone in the company knows about this."

Karen Torres, President and CEO of RMHCDC, recognizes the benefits of long-term commitments from corporate partnerships with companies like Able and commends them for their involvement. "Able has been a crucial partner in helping to provide logistical support for multiple RMHCDC projects and we are very happy to have them on our team," says Torres. Long term relationships with our corporate partners make it easier to focus on our mission so we very much value our history with Able and look forward to our continued relationship."

"Alive and Able", the company wellbeing initiative developed by the Leadership Team at Able over the last two years, defines community wellbeing as one of its tenets. The initiative also seeks to focus more of its charitable efforts into specific partnerships like the one with RMHCDC.

Able Owners Joe and Jim Singleton are grateful for the good fortune the company has endured and the monumental efforts employees and leaders at the company have put forth to allow partnerships like these to flourish. "Helping families be close to their children that need treatment is an extremely worthy endeavor," says Jim, "and I commend RMHCDC on the successful reopening and expansions of their Northern Virginia and DC Houses. We are proud to provide as much help with this as we can and look forward to many more opportunities to work together in the future."

